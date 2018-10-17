This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You don’t get to this level for no reason': Farmer not overlooking Ireland's 'Tenny' but wants Davis next

Tevin Farmer has his eye on Gervonta Davis, but must first fight off the challenge of Belfast’s ‘Assassin’ this Saturday.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 3:36 PM
4 minutes ago 22 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4291387

IBF WORLD SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT champion Tevin Farmer insists he is not overlooking Ireland’s James Tennyson ahead of their title clash at Boston’s TD Garden this Saturday, but has once more called for a fight with rival Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after he defends his title against the West Belfast man.

The 28-year-old Philadelphia resident is, not unlike upcoming opponent ‘Tenny’, quite the Cinderella man: Farmer [26-4-1, 5KOs] lost a third of his first 12 fights as a professional — including his debut by stoppage — and drew another.

Having beaten Aussie Billy Dib for the vacant IBF strap Down Under back in August, he inked a deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom — becoming a promotional stablemate of Katie Taylor, who also fights on Saturday’s bill which will be shown live on Sky Sports in these parts and subscription platform DAZN in the States.

Tennyson [22-2, 18KOS], though unheralded in America, is a live underdog in his first world title fight, and Davis is aware that the 25-year-old has landed in Boston with a view to taking a spanner to his grand plans.

“I have a big fight on Saturday and I’m not overlooking James,” said the champion.

You don’t get to this level for no reason and I know he’s going to come to fight and try to beat me, but that’s not going to be easy –- he needs to make sure he brings his A-game.

“I want to fight Gervonta Davis,” Farmer continued. “I have a title, I have a great contract, so I don’t need him — but I have to have that fight. There’s been a lot of talking but I am about handling business. We’ve talked enough, I want the fight so let’s make it happen.

“There’s no more ‘get a title’ talk: there’s millions of dollars in that fight and it can be made. It’s one of the biggest fights in boxing.

I don’t have to chase anyone, I’m the money out there now. Get your ticket and I’ll pick it.

In an interview with The42 on Monday, Ireland’s unassuming ‘Assassin’ was unwilling to unleash a verbal broadside on the talkative America, but did warn that if Farmer has taken his eye off the ball to any degree, he’s likely to pay for it at TD Garden this Saturday.

“I think he could be overlooking me, which would be a massive mistake,” Tennyson said.

“If he’s looking at other opponents and thinks this is going to be a walkover, that could spell disaster for him. If he’s overlooking me, that’ll cost him. I’ll show him a bad night, you know?

“I don’t think he’s got knockout power to cause me any danger. I think he’s more quick and sharp, more of a hit-and-move fighter. But I’ll stand in the pocket with anybody, anyway — that’s just who I am.

I think he’s just in his own wee world. He can believe what he wants to believe, and if he thinks he can look past me… He’ll be mistaken, highly.

Tennyson and Katie Taylor will be joined on the Irish-themed bill by compatriots Niall Kennedy and Sean McComb.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

Taylor baffled by ‘mentally fragile’ rival Amanda Serrano, but must first deal with her big sister in Boston

Pound-for-pound queen willing to drop weight to face ‘amazing’ Katie Taylor in historic women’s fight

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    Griezmann delivers Löw blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Dutch midfielder scores first international goal to end Belgium's winning run
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    BOXING
    Irish boxers depart European Juniors with two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals
    Irish boxers depart European Juniors with two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals
    Pound-for-pound queen willing to drop weight to face 'amazing' Katie Taylor in historic women's fight
    Canelo signs 'highest-paid guaranteed contract in sports history' with streaming service DAZN
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'It's been one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football' - Andrews
    'It's been one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football' - Andrews
    Poll: Should the FAI keep faith with Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane?
    Sacking Martin O'Neill would be a short-term solution to a long-term problem

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie