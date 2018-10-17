'You don’t get to this level for no reason': Farmer not overlooking Ireland's 'Tenny' but wants Davis next

IBF WORLD SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT champion Tevin Farmer insists he is not overlooking Ireland’s James Tennyson ahead of their title clash at Boston’s TD Garden this Saturday, but has once more called for a fight with rival Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after he defends his title against the West Belfast man.

The 28-year-old Philadelphia resident is, not unlike upcoming opponent ‘Tenny’, quite the Cinderella man: Farmer [26-4-1, 5KOs] lost a third of his first 12 fights as a professional — including his debut by stoppage — and drew another.

Having beaten Aussie Billy Dib for the vacant IBF strap Down Under back in August, he inked a deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom — becoming a promotional stablemate of Katie Taylor, who also fights on Saturday’s bill which will be shown live on Sky Sports in these parts and subscription platform DAZN in the States.

Tennyson [22-2, 18KOS], though unheralded in America, is a live underdog in his first world title fight, and Davis is aware that the 25-year-old has landed in Boston with a view to taking a spanner to his grand plans.

“I have a big fight on Saturday and I’m not overlooking James,” said the champion.

You don’t get to this level for no reason and I know he’s going to come to fight and try to beat me, but that’s not going to be easy –- he needs to make sure he brings his A-game.

“I want to fight Gervonta Davis,” Farmer continued. “I have a title, I have a great contract, so I don’t need him — but I have to have that fight. There’s been a lot of talking but I am about handling business. We’ve talked enough, I want the fight so let’s make it happen.

“There’s no more ‘get a title’ talk: there’s millions of dollars in that fight and it can be made. It’s one of the biggest fights in boxing.

I don’t have to chase anyone, I’m the money out there now. Get your ticket and I’ll pick it.

In an interview with The42 on Monday, Ireland’s unassuming ‘Assassin’ was unwilling to unleash a verbal broadside on the talkative America, but did warn that if Farmer has taken his eye off the ball to any degree, he’s likely to pay for it at TD Garden this Saturday.

“I think he could be overlooking me, which would be a massive mistake,” Tennyson said.

“If he’s looking at other opponents and thinks this is going to be a walkover, that could spell disaster for him. If he’s overlooking me, that’ll cost him. I’ll show him a bad night, you know?

“I don’t think he’s got knockout power to cause me any danger. I think he’s more quick and sharp, more of a hit-and-move fighter. But I’ll stand in the pocket with anybody, anyway — that’s just who I am.

I think he’s just in his own wee world. He can believe what he wants to believe, and if he thinks he can look past me… He’ll be mistaken, highly.

Tennyson and Katie Taylor will be joined on the Irish-themed bill by compatriots Niall Kennedy and Sean McComb.

