  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Undefeated Thai 'dwarf giant' one win from Mayweather record

Minimum-weight Wanheng Menayothin is shorter, leaner and significantly less wealthy than “Money”.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 11:11 AM
3 hours ago 4,814 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3874380
File pic.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
File pic.
File pic.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

Updated at 12.04

UNSUNG OUTSIDE THE boxing world, a Thai fighter nicknamed the “dwarf giant” is quietly closing in on Floyd Mayweather’s undefeated 50 fight record and with it an unlikely place among the sport’s greats.

At 5ft 2in (1.57m) and weighing just 105lb (47.6kg), minimum-weight Wanheng Menayothin is shorter, leaner and significantly less wealthy than “Money” Mayweather, the brash American who was teased from retirement last year by a $100 million purse to fight MMA star Conor McGregor.

But this spring Wanheng could tie Mayweather’s 50-0 record and enter boxing lore.

His 50th bout in April or May is set to be against Panama’s Leroy Estrada in Thailand, a low-key affair that will be followed by fans and boxing enthusiasts, but not the global audience drawn to the cross-discipline spectacle between Mayweather and McGregor.

The milestone is generating boxing buzz in a country that is better known for Muay Thai, the kingdom’s boxing-style martial art that also allows kicking, kneeing and elbows to the head.

“Am I proud? Yes I am, for being on par with the superstars,” the softly spoken 32-year-old said while sitting on a tyre and wrapping his fists with gauze ahead of a training session at his Bangkok gym.

Source: Mercenary Management/YouTube

His record of 49 wins with 17 knockouts has been earned against relative minnows — many of them regional fighters — but he has been dominant in the minimum-weight division and holds the World Boxing Council belt.

With his present stats he has already matched the legendary fighter Rocky Marciano, but he doesn’t dwell too much on the numbers.

“I never thought about breaking records. I just want to win every fight like all athletes who don’t want to lose. Keep winning until I quit.”

- Fighting words -

Wanheng is from Thailand’s poor rural northeast.

Growing up he viewed fighting as a way out of poverty and moved to Bangkok at age 12 to train.

“When he arrived, he didn’t have the best skills, but he got to that point with determination,” gym owner Chaiyasit Menayothin said.

Wanheng’s legal name is Chayaphon Moonsri.

But like many fighters in Thailand, in both boxing and Muay Thai, he has several nom de guerres for the ring in a nod to sponsors, gyms and his own style.

His endurance in bouts combined with his size earned him the label “dwarf giant”, while his alias Wanheng Menayothin derives from the gym owner’s name.

To add to the confusion, a promotional tie-in sometimes sees him add “Five-Star Grilled Chicken” to his title because of a sponsorship deal with a Thai food giant CP.

He is not alone. Another Thai boxer competing around the same weight division punches under the alias “Knockout CP Freshmart” while other fighters have taken on the name of a Thai battery company.

Down a quiet Bangkok road fringed with palm fronds, Wanheng’s gym is in a large shed partially exposed to elements, with a ring, weights, rows of equipment, two cats and the occasional intrusive bird.

Wanheng started out in Muay Thai but made the career change as he was running out of opponents, according to the gym owner.

But the move to boxing can also bring a higher-profile and more prize money.

In preparation for the historic 50th bout, trainer Supap Boonrawd, 54, is working Wanheng hard through intense daily sparring and fitness sessions and the thud of punches landing on heavy bags fills the humid gym.

“It will be a moment of pride for him and the whole country too,” Supap said of the possible 50th victory.

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Neymar ruled out of Real Madrid clash after metatarsal injury confirmed>

‘Arsenal need a manager like Pochettino’ – Wright feels time is up for Wenger>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid
'I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us'
ARSENAL
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Carabao Cup Final
FOOTBALL
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
Usain Bolt's 'big football announcement' was not what anyone expected
IRELAND
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
'He got very close, but unfortunately he hit a speedbump': Dempsey hails lasting Heaslip influence on Leinster
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
SIX NATIONS
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie