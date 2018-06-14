The Rugby Show: Reaction to Ireland's team news as Schmidt makes eight changes to the side

WITH THE SUMMER series on the line, Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has made eight changes to the team that lost to Australia in Brisbane last Saturday.

The second test in Melbourne, this coming Saturday, is now a must-win game for Ireland if they want to keep the test series alive.

With that in mind, Schmidt has opted to start first-choice outhalf Johnny Sexton with Carbery on the bench. If Ireland are hoping to push on and win the last two games, this could mean that third-choice Ross Byrne might not get a cap in this series at all.

