The Rugby Show: Six Nations preview with Stephen Ferris

GRAND SLAM WINNER Stephen Ferris joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to take a look at the second weekend of fixtures in the 2018 Six Nations.

After a tense finish against France last weekend, Ireland face Conor O’Shea’s Italian team in the Aviva tomorrow night.

This week’s show includes analysis of Ireland’s attacking and defensive setups, stories of Donncha O’Callaghan headbutting lockers and Stephen Ferris’ reaction to Les Kiss’ departure from Ulster.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!