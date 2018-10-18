This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 18 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The son of a Serie A legend is wanted by Chelsea and Juventus

Federico Chiesa has dismissed reports of a big-money move away from Fiorentina.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 12:18 PM
55 minutes ago 2,741 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4293174
Federico Chiesa (file pic).
Federico Chiesa (file pic).
Federico Chiesa (file pic).

FEDERICO CHIESA HAS dismissed reports of a big-money move away from Fiorentina, insisting his sole aim is to prove his worth at the Viola.

The Italy international, who is the son of Serie A legend Enrico Chiesa, has repeatedly been the subject of transfer talk in recent months, with Juventus, Inter and Napoli all said to be interested in a deal worth up to €60 million.

Premier League sides like Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

Chiesa believes the €60m figure is inflated, but it inspires him to keep performing for Fiorentina, putting off any discussion of a transfer to focus on his current club.

“I’m just thinking about proving my value all the time, even if those numbers [€60m] seem a bit exaggerated,” Chiesa told Corriere dello Sport.

“My only priority is to show, Sunday after Sunday, who Federico Chiesa is. Now my focus is all on Cagliari.

“I’m happy here at Fiorentina. I’m only thinking of the next game.”

And Chiesa is also motivated to show his value for Italy, adding: “This is a young Italy team and there’s still a long way to go. My priority is just to be ready for the national team.

“I don’t feel like a key player — I just want to prove that I deserve to play for the Azzurri. I’ll work to make sure I can celebrate another call-up next time.

“[Head coach Roberto] Mancini is now starting a new project. He’s always told us to play calmly and freely, without pressure.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    Usain Bolt rejects offer to join Maltese champions Valletta
    Stunning Wayne Rooney free-kick seals win for DC United as striker nets 10th goal in 18 games
    Pogba and Mourinho disagreed over Instagram video, confirms United midfielder
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    BOXING
    Quigley can make statement tonight as top of middleweight division opens up for business
    Quigley can make statement tonight as top of middleweight division opens up for business
    Mayweather accepts Khabib's challenge: 'We're fighting'
    'You don’t get to this level for no reason': Farmer not overlooking Ireland's 'Tenny' but wants Davis next

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie