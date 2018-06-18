Do you agree with The Sunday Game's man-of-the-match winners?

GALWAY FOOTBALLER SHANE Walsh and Clare hurler Jamie Shanahan were the two recipients of The Sunday Game’s man-of-the-match awards yesterday.

Newly-crowned Connacht SFC winner Walsh capped an impressive performance against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park with the individual accolade.

The Kilkerrin-Clonberne forward finished up with a 0-8 tally, two of those inspiring scores slotted from play in the first-half to lift the Tribesmen’s momentum.

Teammate Tom Flynn and Roscommon full-forward Diarmuid Murtagh were the other two nominees the panel gave Walsh the nod ahead of.

He was also selected for The Sunday Game’s Team of the Connacht championship at half-forward alongside seven other Galway men.

Elsewhere, there were five Roscommon representatives and one a-piece from Mayo and Sligo — Keith Higgins and Kyle Cawley respectively.

Meanwhile, Jamie Shanahan was given the title of man-of-the-match in Clare and Limerick’s meeting at Cusack Park, Ennis.

John Conlon and Tony Kelly were also nominated for their roles in the Banner’s 11-point Munster SHC win but it was Shanahan who came out on top.

The two-time All-Ireland U21 winner was immense in the free role, scoring one point from play as his side set up a provincial final meeting with Cork on Sunday 1 July.

And while Cork left it late to beat Waterford in the other Munster hurling clash of the day, there seems to have been no man-of-the-match award handed out by The Sunday Game.

