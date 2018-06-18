This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 18 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you agree with The Sunday Game's man-of-the-match winners?

Galway’s Shane Walsh and Clare’s Jamie Shanahan scooped the awards on last night’s show.

By Emma Duffy Monday 18 Jun 2018, 10:16 AM
1 hour ago 2,765 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4076456

GALWAY FOOTBALLER SHANE Walsh and Clare hurler Jamie Shanahan were the two recipients of The Sunday Game’s man-of-the-match awards yesterday.

Newly-crowned Connacht SFC winner Walsh capped an impressive performance against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park with the individual accolade.

rte Source: RTE Player.

The Kilkerrin-Clonberne forward finished up with a 0-8 tally, two of those inspiring scores slotted from play in the first-half to lift the Tribesmen’s momentum.

Teammate Tom Flynn and Roscommon full-forward Diarmuid Murtagh were the other two nominees the panel gave Walsh the nod ahead of.

He was also selected for The Sunday Game’s Team of the Connacht championship at half-forward alongside seven other Galway men.

Elsewhere, there were five Roscommon representatives and one a-piece from Mayo and Sligo — Keith Higgins and Kyle Cawley respectively.

toty Source: The Sunday Game Twitter.

Meanwhile, Jamie Shanahan was given the title of man-of-the-match in Clare and Limerick’s meeting at Cusack Park, Ennis.

John Conlon and Tony Kelly were also nominated for their roles in the Banner’s 11-point Munster SHC win but it was Shanahan who came out on top.

The two-time All-Ireland U21 winner was immense in the free role, scoring one point from play as his side set up a provincial final meeting with Cork on Sunday 1 July.

rt21 Source: RTE Player.

And while Cork left it late to beat Waterford in the other Munster hurling clash of the day, there seems to have been no man-of-the-match award handed out by The Sunday Game.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Coping with intense Munster schedule – ‘You really would need to be professional’

‘We had a great chance to retain our title…That’s going to hurt us a bit’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'This team shouldn't be burdened': Southgate hoping for England World Cup exorcism
'This team shouldn't be burdened': Southgate hoping for England World Cup exorcism
A Coutinho cracker, a push, and a penalty shout: Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland
Taxi driver who drove into pedestrians in Moscow says he fell asleep at the wheel
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Wallabies look to Nick Phipps to fill Genia's boots after 'king hit' incident
Wallabies look to Nick Phipps to fill Genia's boots after 'king hit' incident
Analysis: How Schmidt's Ireland managed to negate Folau's aerial threat
'It was the greatest cleanout I've ever seen, and I've seen a few cleanouts in my time'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'In my eyes, I was doing enough to warrant a night-out on a Saturday with my mates'
'In my eyes, I was doing enough to warrant a night-out on a Saturday with my mates'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
WORLD CUP 2018
South Korean players swapped shirt numbers to try to confuse opposition scouts
South Korean players swapped shirt numbers to try to confuse opposition scouts
'To be fair, I don't care' - Slaven Bilic's blunt honesty sends Ian Wright into fits of laughter
'He can't come back to Argentina' - Maradona blasts boss Sampaoli after Iceland draw
REPORT
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
Rhys Patchell stars with 20 points as Wales rout Argentina to win rugby Test series
Luka Modric on the scoresheet as Croatia ease to victory and go top of Group D

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie