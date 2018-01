17-year-old Southampton striker Michael Obafemi made his Premier League debut last weekend. Which of these countries is he not eligible to play for? England France

Ireland Nigeria

Reigning champions the New England Patriots booked their place in the Super Bowl on Sunday night, but who scored the winning touchdown against the Jaguars? Rob Gronkowski Chris Hogan

Danny Amendola Dion Lewis

Mark Allen beat Kyren Wilson to claim the Masters title. How many times had the Antrim man won it before this year? 0 2

3 5

Who has been appointed the new forwards coach of Ireland's U20s? Mike Ross Paul O'Connell

Donncha O'Callaghan John Hayes

Wexford stalwart Mary Leacy spoke about her inter-county retirement earlier this week. What year did she win her first All-Ireland senior championship? 2005 2006

2007 2008

Irish boxer Michael Conlan is swapping California for London to link up with which trainer? Adam Booth Dominic Ingle

Rob McCracken Ben Davison

Seamus Coleman made a long-awaited return during the week -- lining out for Everton's U23s. How long has the Ireland captain been sidelined with a broken leg? 8 months 10 months

11 months A year

What did WWE chairman Vince McMahon announce on Thursday? Stone Cold Steve Austin is replacing him He's running for US president

He's bankrupt He's resurrecting the XFL American football league

Tiger Woods is attempting his latest PGA Tour comeback at the Farmers Insurance Open this week. Where is it being held? TPC Scottsdale Pebble Beach

Firestone Country Club Torrey Pines