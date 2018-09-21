This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Walcott: I wasn't enjoying it at Arsenal, I'll have better times at Everton

The 29-year-old admits he had fallen out of love with the game during his last years with the Gunners.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Sep 2018, 7:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,621 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4249044
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

EVERTON FORWARD THEO Walcott has credited his switch to the Toffees for reigniting his passion for football, admitting that he feels he will have ‘greater times’ than when he was at Arsenal.

The 29-year-old made the move to Goodison Park from the Gunners in January earlier this year following 12 years at the Emirates Stadium.

The forward is relishing his resurgence on Merseyside and maintains that his move away from north London was the right call to make.

“I wasn’t enjoying it. I’ll be honest. I was frustrated, I wasn’t playing, I didn’t play a lot of the games,” Walcott told the Mirror about his last few seasons under Arsene Wenger.

“Having spent so much time there, done so well, it does hurt, but that’s gone now. I had great times but I feel like I’m going to have even greater times here, I really do.

“I also feel like I’m playing with a smile on my face. If I’m doing that then the best will come out.”

Walcott initially signed for Everton when they were under the guidance of former England manager Sam Allardyce but he is highly effusive in his praise for current coach Marco Silva, who arrived at the club during the off-season.

Silva was linked with a move to the Toffees following a brilliant start to the previous campaign at Watford and the forward thinks that the Portuguese can lift the club to new heights.

“I genuinely believe, the football we are playing, the way the manager can take us, is above Arsenal and more,” Walcott added. “That’s the reason I joined the club, with the young talent coming through and the signings. I feel like we’re nearly there, I really do.

“With Marco Silva, the way he coaches players, he has that knowledge, he wants the best out of you. He wants something out of you all the time and, having seen him work in a short space of time, it’s only going to improve.”

Everton meet Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend as they look to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to West Ham.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Wow, that's a crisis!': Klopp laughs off Salah's lack of goals
    Stress from drink-driving charge may have led to Lloris injury – Pochettino
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    1991 Ballon d'Or winner takes swipe at Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani
    1991 Ballon d'Or winner takes swipe at Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani
    Can sorry for 'we're not women' blast over Ronaldo red card
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie