Thomas Barr produces season's best performance in Diamond League

The Waterford native finished eighth with a time of 49.53.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 11:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,544 Views No Comments
THOMAS BARR PRODUCED a season’s best performance at the Oslo Diamond League tonight.

The 25-year-old Waterford native finished eighth with a time of 49.53 in the 400m hurdles.

Communicating afterwards via Twitter, Barr wrote: “Happy with tonight’s race all things considered! May have been last, but delighted and lucky to be back on the diamond league circuit amongst an electric atmosphere!

“Back to where I need to be with 49.5 on the board now. Plenty more to work on but it’s coming together.”

Another Irish athlete enjoyed a positive night at the event, with Zak Curran finishing second in the 800m with a time of 1.46.88.

It has been a good week for Irish athletics, with Phil Healy breaking the Irish female outdoor record for 100m on Wednesday.

