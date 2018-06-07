Thomas Barr produces season's best performance in Diamond League

It’s a Thomas Barr type of evening so here’s some cool snaps of him competing in Oslo #OsloDL pic.twitter.com/3bp4DdWFDF — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 7, 2018

THOMAS BARR PRODUCED a season’s best performance at the Oslo Diamond League tonight.

The 25-year-old Waterford native finished eighth with a time of 49.53 in the 400m hurdles.

Communicating afterwards via Twitter, Barr wrote: “Happy with tonight’s race all things considered! May have been last, but delighted and lucky to be back on the diamond league circuit amongst an electric atmosphere!

“Back to where I need to be with 49.5 on the board now. Plenty more to work on but it’s coming together.”

Another Irish athlete enjoyed a positive night at the event, with Zak Curran finishing second in the 800m with a time of 1.46.88.

It has been a good week for Irish athletics, with Phil Healy breaking the Irish female outdoor record for 100m on Wednesday.

