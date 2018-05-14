  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 14 May, 2018
PSG appoint former Dortmund boss as new manager on two-year deal

Thomas Tuchel will replace Unai Emery at the French champions.

By AFP Monday 14 May 2018, 5:32 PM
1 hour ago 3,860 Views 5 Comments
Tuchel has been out of work since last summer.
Image: Alexander Hassenstein
Image: Alexander Hassenstein

THOMAS TUCHEL HAS been appointed as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal, the French champions confirmed on Monday.

The 44-year-old German has agreed to succeed Unai Emery, who will leave after the final game of the French season this weekend.

“It is with much joy, pride and ambition that I am joining this big club, Paris Saint-Germain,” said Tuchel in a statement released by PSG.

“I can’t wait to start working with all these great players who are all amongst the best in the world.

“Paris Saint-Germain has enormous potential and it is by far the most exciting proposition in football.”

It was an open secret that Tuchel had been lined up as the next coach of the ambitious club from the French capital.

They had been on the look-out for a replacement for Emery ever since being beaten 5-2 on aggregate by Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in early March.

That disappointment in Europe, following a humiliating loss against Barcelona at the same stage a year ago, meant there was no chance of Emery’s two-year contract being renewed at the end of this campaign.

Tuchel was a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund a year ago, despite leading the team to victory in last season’s German Cup.

“Thomas is one of the best and most competitive European coaches to have emerged over the last few seasons,” declared PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“He abides by very strong principles of playing spectacular and clinical football that has always been the foundation of German football, especially on the international scene.

“His competitive spirit, his preference for attacking football and his strong character are in line with what we have always wanted for Paris Saint-Germain.”

- © AFP, 2018

AFP

