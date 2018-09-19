Reigning county champions to face recent north winners - Tipperary senior hurling quarter final draw is made

THURLES SARSFIELDS ARE chasing five-in-a-row in the Tipperary senior hurling championship this year and they will face the recently crowned north divisional winners in their opening knockout tie in their bid to land the 2018 title.

Ronan Maher and Padraic Maher of Thurles Sarsfields with their mother Helen after last year's Tipperary county senior hurling final. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Thurles Sarsfields, who have claimed the last four crowns and triumphed in seven of the last nine finals, rounded off their divisional campaign with a victory in the play-off tonight against Drom-Inch.

Tipp Senior Hurling Playoff:

Full time

Sarsfields: 1-16(19)

And they will now face Kilruane McDonaghs at the quarter-final stage with the Cloughjordan club winning the north championship last Sunday for the first time in 28 years.

And they will now face Kilruane McDonaghs at the quarter-final stage with the Cloughjordan club winning the north championship last Sunday for the first time in 28 years.

That game will take place on Saturday 29 September as part of a double-header featuring 2011 champions Drom-Inch and Toomevara, who were last kingpins in 2008.

The remaining two quarter-finals are scheduled for Sunday 30 September with 2016 finalists Kiladangan taking on 2010 and 2011 finalists Clonoulty-Rossmore, with 2015 finalists Nenagh Éire Óg facing Loughmore-Castleiney or Killenaule – who meet in a preliminary quarter final clash next Tuesday night.

It represents a busy schedule for Loughmore Castleiney and Killenaule with both clubs facing Tipperary senior football quarter-final ties this Friday night.

Here’s the draw in full:

2018 Tipperary senior hurling championship

Preliminary quarter-final

Tuesday 25 September

Killenaule v Loughmore-Castleiney, Borris-Ileigh, 8pm

Quarter-finals

Saturday 29 September

Toomevara v Drom-Inch, Nenagh, 2.30pm

Thurles Sarsfields v Kilruane McDonaghs, Nenagh, 4pm

Sunday 30 September

Kiladangan v Clonoulty-Rossmore, Dolla, 2pm

Nenagh Éire Óg v Loughmore-Castleiney/Killenaule, 3.30pm

