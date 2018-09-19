This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reigning county champions to face recent north winners - Tipperary senior hurling quarter final draw is made

Countdown on to the last eight fixtures in the Premier county.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 11:11 PM
26 minutes ago 841 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4245478

THURLES SARSFIELDS ARE chasing five-in-a-row in the Tipperary senior hurling championship this year and they will face the recently crowned north divisional winners in their opening knockout tie in their bid to land the 2018 title.

Ronan Maher, Helen Maher and Padraic Maher Ronan Maher and Padraic Maher of Thurles Sarsfields with their mother Helen after last year's Tipperary county senior hurling final. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Thurles Sarsfields, who have claimed the last four crowns and triumphed in seven of the last nine finals, rounded off their divisional campaign with a victory in the play-off tonight against Drom-Inch.

And they will now face Kilruane McDonaghs at the quarter-final stage with the Cloughjordan club winning the north championship last Sunday for the first time in 28 years.

That game will take place on Saturday 29 September as part of a double-header featuring 2011 champions Drom-Inch and Toomevara, who were last kingpins in 2008.

The remaining two quarter-finals are scheduled for Sunday 30 September with 2016 finalists Kiladangan taking on 2010 and 2011 finalists Clonoulty-Rossmore, with 2015 finalists Nenagh Éire Óg facing Loughmore-Castleiney or Killenaule – who meet in a preliminary quarter final clash next Tuesday night.

It represents a busy schedule for Loughmore Castleiney and Killenaule with both clubs facing Tipperary senior football quarter-final ties this Friday night.

Here’s the draw in full:

 

2018 Tipperary senior hurling championship

Preliminary quarter-final

Tuesday 25 September
Killenaule v Loughmore-Castleiney, Borris-Ileigh, 8pm

Quarter-finals

Saturday 29 September
Toomevara v Drom-Inch, Nenagh, 2.30pm
Thurles Sarsfields v Kilruane McDonaghs, Nenagh, 4pm

Sunday 30 September
Kiladangan v Clonoulty-Rossmore, Dolla, 2pm
Nenagh Éire Óg v Loughmore-Castleiney/Killenaule, 3.30pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    'Manchester is still red' - Ex-United winger Depay teases City ahead of Champions League clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'My players are not sh*t' â Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse
    'My players are not sh*t' — Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    'The team deserves more' - Pochettino laments injury-time defeat after 'best performance of the season'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie