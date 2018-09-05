This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryder Cup pick 'beyond special', says Woods

After setting the goal of making the United States Ryder Cup team, Tiger Woods was delighted to be one of Jim Furyk’s captain’s picks.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 8:16 AM
4 hours ago 3,703 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4219496
Tiger Woods will be in action in the Ryder Cup in Paris at the end of this month.
Tiger Woods will be in action in the Ryder Cup in Paris at the end of this month.
Tiger Woods will be in action in the Ryder Cup in Paris at the end of this month.

TIGER WOODS DESCRIBED being given the opportunity to play in the Ryder Cup again as ”beyond special” after he was named as one of Jim Furyk’s captain’s picks for the 2018 tournament.

Woods has been blighted by injury in recent years, but has bounced back from multiple back surgeries to rediscover something resembling his best form this year.

Two top-six finishes at majors are an indicator of just how far Woods has come, climbing from 668th in the world rankings at the start of 2018 to 26th.

The 42-year-old will appear in an eighth Ryder Cup in Paris and a first since 2012, having debuted in 1997.

“I haven’t been part of the team playing-wise for six years,” Woods told a news conference, flanked by fellow wildcard picks Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

“I was vice-captain a couple of years ago and that was incredible to be part of the team, to try to help these young guys in any way I could. 

“Whether it was with pairings, spikes, sandwiches or water, whatever they needed I was there.

“This year to have the honour to be able to play again is beyond special.”

Woods continued: “At the beginning of the year, one of my goals was to make this team.

“I got the call from Jim and he asked if I would serve as a vice-captain and I said absolutely, anything to help you out. But deep down I wanted to make the team. I really wanted to play on it.

“I hadn’t started playing golf really yet, but still it was always a goal at the end of the season to be able to make this team.

“As the year progressed I gained some traction and was somehow able to get some high finishes and lo and behold I’m part of this team.

“It’s incredible, it really is to look back at the start of the year and to have accomplished a goal like that to be part of this team, and now to be a player… as I said, it’s beyond special.”

Furyk was delighted to welcome the 14-time major winner on board in a playing capacity, with David Duval, Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar confirmed as vice-captains.

“I think we’re all excited,” said Furyk. ”Tiger and I spent time as partners. We spent a lot of time as vice-captains talking strategy, talking pairings. 

“It’s been great to have his help and get a little feel of one of the best minds in the history of the game on your side helping you out, it’s been great to have.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    NFL
    Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts flurry of debate and drop in stock market
    Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts flurry of debate and drop in stock market
    Eagles can have their wings clipped, but contenders few and far between
    Colin Kaepernick issues 'deserve our attention and action' – NFL
    US OPEN
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Irish teenager Georgia Drummy into second round of US Open girls' singles
    My worst time? This is not even close, says Sharapova

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie