  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's more of a buzz about golf': McIlroy excited by Woods' return at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods’ return at Torrey Pines will draw many eyes, including those of Rory McIlroy from Dubai.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 6:12 PM
3 hours ago 1,897 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3815208

RORY MCILROY IS “intrigued” by Tiger Woods’ return to the PGA Tour this week and will have a keen eye on his development at Torrey Pines.

McIlroy may be on the other side of the world as he tees up for the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, but the Northern Irishman is excited by the prospect of tracking Woods at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods has been plagued by back injuries in recent years, but showed encouraging signs from a 10-month lay-off at the Hero World Challenge – an unofficial PGA Tour event – in December, where he placed ninth.

A somewhat more demanding challenge lies in wait at Torrey Pines, a venue where Woods has won eight times, in his first PGA Tour outing since missing the cut at the same event 12 months ago. 

And four-time major champion McIlroy believes a competitive Woods can only be a good thing for golf.

“Yeah, definitely. I think everyone is intrigued to see,” McIlroy told a news conference. 

“Even scrolling through Instagram this morning and seeing some of the clips from yesterday, seeing how he’s swinging, seeing how he’s moving; I think everyone wants to see how he gets on.

“I did an interview just earlier where I said that Tiger, just having Tiger in the conversation in golf is huge,” he added. 

It’s great for the game. It’s better for the players. It creates more interest. It’s better for you guys because there’s more of a buzz about golf; people want to read about it.

“It’s great all around and hopefully his body lets him play a nice, consistent run of events for the next few years and we’ll see where that gets him. But anyway, he’s hungry to get back out there and play. Yeah, so it will be interesting to see.”

McIlroy himself returned from a troublesome rib injury to record a tie for third at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last weekend.

The 28-year-old has dropped out of the world’s top 10, but is encouraged by his form ahead of a return to Dubai for an event he has won twice.

“It feels like I’ve got a bit of a spring back in in my step because of what happened last week and am very confident in myself,” he said. 

“It [Emirates Golf Club] is a course I know how to get around and I know how to shoot good scores on.

“There’s no reason to think that my body won’t hold up to tournament golf all this year, but I’m just making sure that everything’s right. 

“I’m making sure I’m getting daily treatment with physios and doing my stretches and doing everything that I possibly can to make sure that I’m injury-free.”

- Omni

No joy for McIlroy and Dunne in Abu Dhabi as hot back nine lands Fleetwood fresh title

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
LIVE: Arsenal v Chelsea, League Cup semi-final
Sanchez denies Henry told him to leave Arsenal
FOOTBALL
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
'I gave an interview that he didn't like': Thiago Silva hits out at Pastore spat claims
Wenger: Sanchez 'not a mercenary' for joining Manchester United
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
IRELAND
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Kilcoyne out of France clash but Ireland enjoying the sun in Spain
Top UK Brexit official expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU 'before the end of March'
Schmidt says Zebo lost out on form as Ireland accelerate Larmour progress
LIVERPOOL
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho handed Johan Cruyff's 14 shirt at Barcelona
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool's win over City feels like 6 months ago for Klopp
MARTIN O'NEILL
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
Ireland begin Nations League with return to Cardiff to face Ryan Giggs' Wales
'I thought you'd asked me that question' - Martin O'Neill involved in another tense interview with RTÉ
'It’s still fresh in the memory so we want to try and avenge that'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie