  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woods: McIlroy and Thomas see me as competitor again

As he prepares to tee off with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas at the Genesis Open, Tiger Woods believes he is seen as a contender again.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 3:05 PM
9 hours ago 2,950 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3851765

TIGER WOODS BELIEVES the heavyweights on the PGA Tour are beginning to see him as a competitor again as he takes the next step in his return at the Genesis Open this week.

Woods played his first official tournament in 12 months, having undergone a fourth back surgery since 2014 last April, as he finished 23rd at the Farmers Insurance Open last month.

His performance at Torrey Pines marked notable progress for the 14-time major champion and Woods will look to make further strides at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old has been grouped with two of the world’s top 10 in Rory McIlroy and US PGA champion Justin Thomas, and feels he can finally be considered a rival to players of that calibre again.

“I’m trying to win a tournament. I’m sure they feel the same way,” said Woods. ”It’s winning time. I think now they’re starting to see me as a competitor because I’m starting to come back again.”

Asked what he wants to accomplish as he gets back to regular competition, Woods replied: “Just not to feel sore. To feel like I can play all-out again with three days off. Be able to go at it full-bore again.

“That’s something that I’ve been trying to do at home, trying to simulate rounds where I go full-bore at it, but it’s never the same as in a tournament.

“I try and get myself as fired up as possible, hit shots as hard as I would in a tournament or shape shots and be able to do things that I like to do, but it’s just not the same.”

There has been talk of Woods playing back-to-back tournaments and competing at next week’s Honda Classic, which is a hometown event for him at the PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Whether Woods plays next week will depend on how sore he feels after his exertions in southern California, but he believes he is in a no-lose situation.

He said: “It’d be a great sign if I do play and I think it’d be a smart sign if I don’t play.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
'Alexis Sanchez ran 8km home... because he left his keys in his car!'
Mo Salah is ‘probably the best Liverpool signing in the past 15 years’
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Higuaín slams 'armchair' fans after Tottenham draw
Pochettino lauds 'amazing' Eriksen after Juventus draw - 'He always steps up'
IRELAND
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
'The concussion hit me for six really' - Ireland's Egan happy to be back after fears
12 things that will only make sense to someone who is permanently freezing
SIX NATIONS
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
France stage 'internal investigation' into Scotland controversy
Leicester move to bolster pack with signing of Scottish back row forward
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
As it happened: Porto v Liverpool, Champions League, round of 16 first leg

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie