Woods: I was close to tears on the last hole

There were incredible scenes at East Lake as the 14-time Major winner completed his remarkable comeback.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Sep 2018, 12:13 AM
1 hour ago 929 Views 2 Comments
Woods celebrates with his caddie Joe LaCava.
TIGER WOODS ADMITTED he was struggling to deal with his emotions late on his way to a first win in more than five years at the Tour Championship.

The 14-time Major winner secured a two-stroke victory at East Lake on Sunday, claiming a first PGA Tour success since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Predictably, a massive gallery followed Woods, who fought back tears on the 18th hole – where his second shot found the bunker.

“I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole,” he told the Golf Channel.

“I said, ‘Hey, I could still play this thing out of bounds’ so suck it up and hit some shots here.

“Once I got the ball on the green, I gave Joey [LaCava, caddie] a high five cos’ it was done, I could handle that from there.”

Woods was emotional during the presentation after sealing his 80th win on the PGA Tour.

After multiple back surgeries, Woods, 42, said his belief returned as the year went on.

“At the end of the year, it was certainly a tall order,” he said.

“But as the year progressed and I proved that I could play and I found my swing and I put the pieces together, I knew I could do it again.”

