Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe

The US lead 3-1 after the opening session.

By AFP Friday 28 Sep 2018, 12:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,573 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4259024
Tiger Woods this morning.
Image: David Davies
Tiger Woods this morning.
Tiger Woods this morning.
Image: David Davies

TIGER WOODS WILL be rested for this afternoon foursomes at the Ryder Cup after the 14-time major champion played alongside Patrick Reed in the morning fourballs.

It is just the second time in eight Ryder Cups Woods has not taken part in the foursomes — he missed the Saturday session on his last appearance at Medinah in 2012.

Europe captain Thomas Bjorn will send out the experienced pairing of Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose for the opening foursomes match against world number one Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, who secured the opening point of the competition.

Ian Poulter, after sitting out the fourballs, will enter the fray alongside Rory McIlroy to take on Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson.

Sergio Garcia teams up with rookie Alex Noren to face Phil Mickelson, playing in his 12th consecutive Ryder Cup, and newcomer Bryson DeChambeau.

Jim Furyk’s men claimed a 3-1 lead after the opening session despite a defeat for Woods and Reed.

© – AFP, 2018 

