'What Phil Mickelson is doing is showing us we can still do it later in our careers' - Tiger Woods

TIGER WOODS SAYS the continued success of Phil Mickelson serves as an example to all golfers entering the latter stages of their careers.

Last Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Mickelson defeated US PGA champion Justin Thomas in a play-off to become the oldest WGC winner at the age of 47.

Five years Mickelson’s junior, Woods is feeling his way back into the sport after a lengthy absence due to surgery on a persistent back problem.

The 14-time major winner is preparing for his fifth start of the season at the Valspar Championship on Thursday after previous finishes of ninth, 23rd, a missed cut at the Genesis Open and 12th at the Honda Classic last time out.

When asked for his thoughts on Mickelson’s performance at Club de Golf Chapultepec last weekend, Woods replied: “It was great! He’s been playing well.

“He played well at the end of last year and he got off to a great start this year, he’s been in contention a few times.

“What he did on Sunday was very cool to watch. He was solid, consistent.”

Woods was asked if he could learn more from experienced pros such as Mickelson, or the younger generation, such as Thomas, coming through.

“Both,” came the response. “To watch the young guys do what they’re doing, that’s what they’re supposed to do. This is their generation.

“What Phil is doing is showing us we can still do it later in our careers. Phil at 47… there are a few guys who can do it later in their career and I’m just ecstatic to have a chance to play again and compete.

“There was a while where I didn’t think I was going to be out here again but here I am playing again and it’s a lot of fun.”