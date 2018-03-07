  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'What Phil Mickelson is doing is showing us we can still do it later in our careers' - Tiger Woods

At the age of 47, Mickelson is still tearing it up on the PGA Tour and Woods hopes to follow in his footsteps.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 9:06 PM
7 hours ago 2,734 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3891091
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson

TIGER WOODS SAYS the continued success of Phil Mickelson serves as an example to all golfers entering the latter stages of their careers.

Last Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship, Mickelson defeated US PGA champion Justin Thomas in a play-off to become the oldest WGC winner at the age of 47.

Five years Mickelson’s junior, Woods is feeling his way back into the sport after a lengthy absence due to surgery on a persistent back problem.

The 14-time major winner is preparing for his fifth start of the season at the Valspar Championship on Thursday after previous finishes of ninth, 23rd, a missed cut at the Genesis Open and 12th at the Honda Classic last time out.

When asked for his thoughts on Mickelson’s performance at Club de Golf Chapultepec last weekend, Woods replied: “It was great! He’s been playing well.

“He played well at the end of last year and he got off to a great start this year, he’s been in contention a few times.

“What he did on Sunday was very cool to watch. He was solid, consistent.”

Woods was asked if he could learn more from experienced pros such as Mickelson, or the younger generation, such as Thomas, coming through.

“Both,” came the response. “To watch the young guys do what they’re doing, that’s what they’re supposed to do. This is their generation.

“What Phil is doing is showing us we can still do it later in our careers. Phil at 47… there are a few guys who can do it later in their career and I’m just ecstatic to have a chance to play again and compete.

“There was a while where I didn’t think I was going to be out here again but here I am playing again and it’s a lot of fun.”

Phil Mickelson edges out Justin Thomas in play-off showdown to seal WGC-Mexico Championship

Indian star Sharma primed for first PGA Tour win but Mickelson among the chasing pack

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Why is John Stones not playing for Man City at the moment?
FOOTBALL
Wolves extend their lead at the top of the Championship with easy win over Leeds
Wolves extend their lead at the top of the Championship with easy win over Leeds
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
IRELAND
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
SCOTLAND
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie