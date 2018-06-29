Tiger will start the weekend four shots off the lead at the Quicken Loans

Tiger: "The course is getting a little bit more difficult."

TIGER WOODS ROARED roared into contention for his first victory since 2013, matching the best round of his injury comeback with a five-under par 65 at the Quicken Loans National.

With a spectacular chip-in and four putts beyond 15 feet among his seven birdies, the 14-time Major winner goes into the weekend on -5, four strokes off the clubhouse lead held by Beau Hossler.

Seamus Power, the only Irish representative at TPC Potomac this week, is also nicely positioned for a challenge, sitting a further shot back on -4.

“I’m not that far from putting it together where I can win,” Woods said. “The scores aren’t going to be that low. The course is getting a little bit more difficult.”

Former world number one Woods, who hadn’t played in the event he hosts since 2015 due to back pain, is making the 11th start of his return from spinal fusion surgery.

While his 79 career US PGA victories are three shy of Sam Snead’s all-time record, Woods has not won a title since the 2013 WGC Bridgestone Invitational and last captured a Major at the 2008 US Open.

