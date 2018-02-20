  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team

Jim Furyk has appointed the pair ahead of this year’s event at Le Golf National in Paris.

By The42 Team Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 10:08 PM
3 hours ago 1,970 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3862866
Stricker and Woods during the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Stricker and Woods during the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Stricker and Woods during the 2016 Ryder Cup.

TIGER WOODS AND Steve Stricker have been named as vice captains of the United States team for the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in September.

Jim Furyk immediately appointed Davis Love III as a vice captain when he was announced as USA skipper in January 2017.

Today, Furyk confirmed that Woods and Stricker — both vice captains under Davis Love when the USA regained the trophy at Hazeltine in 2016 — will be part of his team.

Fourteen-time major champion Woods last week stated that he hopes to be a playing vice captain in Paris and he will definitely perform at least one of those roles.

“The Ryder Cup is incredibly special to me,” said Woods. “I am thrilled to once again serve as a Ryder Cup vice captain and I thank Jim for his confidence, friendship and support.

My goal is to make the team, but whatever happens over the course of this season, I will continue to do what I can to help us keep the Cup. I’m excited about the challenge ahead.”

Furyk stated: “To win in Paris will be a great challenge, and to have Steve and Tiger share in the journey is important for me and for American golf.

“The deep appreciation they both have for competition, the concept of team, and the Ryder Cup is infectious. Their knowledge and experience will be an invaluable resource in our effort to retain the Ryder Cup.”

The vastly experienced Stricker will serve as vice captain for a third time, having also been given the honour at Gleneagles in 2014. Furyk is to name additional vice captains at a later date.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Former world champion Andy Lee announces retirement from boxing

‘It’s a world final for me’: Broadhurst-Harrington a fitting national decider as boxing returns to RTÉ

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
IRELAND
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
'Average is not acceptable' - Farrell left fuming by conceded tries against Italy
SIX NATIONS
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
'We have to put Conor and his kicking game under pressure'
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
James Ryan fully fit while Furlong and Henderson are 'hitting their markers'
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie