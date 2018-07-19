This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kisner leads scorched Open Championship after day of mixed fortunes for Irish contingent

With Dustin Johnson falling way down the field, Brooks Koepka was the real hero of the day.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 19 Jul 2018, 8:44 PM
4 hours ago 9,083 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4136884

British Open Golf Source: Jon Super

ALL EYES WERE on Tiger Woods in the late pairings at the Open Championship, but it was the early round of 66 by his compatriot Kevin Kisner which earned the lead at the end of day one.

Kisner recovered from a bogey on the fifth with an immediate eagle, and never returned from red figures, reaching -5 and the top of the leaderboard thanks to back-to-back-to-back birdies through 13, 14 and 15.

Pre-tournament favourite Dustin Johnson, meanwhile, carded a +5 round of 76.

British Open Golf Kisner plays out of trouble on the 17th. Source: Alastair Grant

On a difficult day for Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy leads the Irish charge on -2, though Erik van Rooyen, Zander Lombard (South Africa) and American Tony Finau ran Kisner closest for the overnight lead and they’ll start day two with a healthy -4 to their name.

Can’t see the video? Watch on Twitter here

Tiger Woods’ front nine showing made it look like he was set to trouble the leaders as he was -2 through the first four holes. However, he bogeyed the 10th and although the 42-year-old pulled the shot back immediately, further bogeys came on 13 and 15 to leave him on level par alongside Paul Dunne.

leaderboard

Outside of the leaders, the round of Brooks Koepka is well worth noting. The American scorched through the back nine with five birdies.

An excellent run, but it brought him only to a round of 72, +1, after a horrendous run of double-bogey, par, bogey, double-bogey, bogey (6-5-5-5-5) to end the front nine.

The second double bogey in that run arrived thanks to this nightmarish bunker encounter where the back-to-back US Open Champion proved:  it happens to the best of ‘em.

Can’t see the video below? Watch on Twitter here

See the full leaderboard here

McIlroy two-under and in contention at The Open despite persistent putting problem

Steady start for Dunne in first round of The Open, Lowry +3 and 2011 champion Clarke struggles

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Trevor Noah has hit back at criticism from the French Ambassador about his 'Africa won the World Cup' joke
Trevor Noah has hit back at criticism from the French Ambassador about his 'Africa won the World Cup' joke
'England got found out' - Merson questions Euro 2020 credentials after 'missed opportunity'
Peru striker Guerrero cleared to play (for now) despite positive test for 'cocaine'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Spain taxes chased Ronaldo away from Real Madrid, says La Liga president
Spain taxes chased Ronaldo away from Real Madrid, says La Liga president
'I'm not enjoying what I'm doing': Cazorla plays through pain on first run-out in nearly two years
'Maybe it's the first year we don't sell a key player'
MANCHESTER UNITED
GAA refuses permission for Liam Miller tribute match to be hosted at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh
GAA refuses permission for Liam Miller tribute match to be hosted at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Sanchez granted US entry for Manchester United's pre-season games
'When everyone is fit and ready, I still want to be that first name on the teamsheet'
LIVERPOOL
Klopp forces Henderson to take holiday despite risk to Liverpool's Premier League opener
Klopp forces Henderson to take holiday despite risk to Liverpool's Premier League opener
Charlie Adam warns Liverpool: Shaqiri went missing when the chips were down
Liverpool's Oxlade-Chamberlain likely to miss most of next season with serious knee injury
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool complete signing of Alisson in world-record deal for a goalkeeper
Liverpool complete signing of Alisson in world-record deal for a goalkeeper
Barcelona, Man City and Bayern told 'insane' offers won't land Ajax trio
Man United and Real Madrid rumours no distraction for Lewandowski

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie