This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 23 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woods in sight of first win since 2013 as he leads Tour Championship by three

World number one Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are in a tie for second.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 12:42 AM
53 minutes ago 596 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4250099
Tiger is on the prowl.
Image: Getty Images
Tiger is on the prowl.
Tiger is on the prowl.
Image: Getty Images

TIGER WOODS USED an early-round birdie barrage to open up a three-shot lead at the Tour Championship on Saturday.

Woods had six birdies on his first seven holes at East Lake, including five straight at one point.

The 14-time Major champion is trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour since 2013. He shot a five-under 65 in the third round.

Though Woods’ round stalled after a bogey on the ninth hole, he finished the day with a three-shot lead at 12 under.

World number one Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are tied for second at nine-under.

Rose is projected to win the FedEx Cup trophy as it stands. Rose shot a two-under 68 on Saturday, while McIlroy fired a four-under 66.

Kyle Stanley and Jon Rahm are tied for fourth at six under. Both players have shot three straight rounds in the 60s.

Tony Finau, who can win the cup with a victory this week, finished the day at five under. Dustin Johnson is at four under.

FedEx Cup points leader Bryson DeChambeau shot a four-under 66 on Saturday, but is still two over for the week.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Asensio downs old club Espanyol to earn narrow victory as Real Madrid return to winning ways
    Asensio downs old club Espanyol to earn narrow victory as Real Madrid return to winning ways
    Mourinho annoyed by Man United's blunt attack in Wolves draw
    Ronaldo vows to lose weight and assist training after buying La Liga club
    LEINSTER
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night
    Leinster flex their muscle in Edinburgh arm-wrestle to claim five hard-earned points
    'People have been writing me off since day one, but I'm always going to be there fighting'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool set club record with best start to a season after seven straight wins
    Liverpool set club record with best start to a season after seven straight wins
    Kane on target to help Tottenham end three-match losing run
    Superb Man City stuff five past Cardiff, Burnley thump Bournemouth and Vardy leads Foxes to three points
    UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
    Zurich star celebrates Europe League winning goal by jumping towards fans - it doesn't end well
    Zurich star celebrates Europe League winning goal by jumping towards fans - it doesn't end well
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Late drama sees Celtic claim first European group stage win in 11 matches

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie