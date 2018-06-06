This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tiger Woods reportedly planning to stay on his $20m super-yacht during US Open

Woods, 42, will be chasing his fourth US Open title at Shinnecock Hills next week.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,736 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/4056930
Privacy: Woods' yacht cost $20 million.
Image: FilmMagic
Image: FilmMagic

TIGER WOODS IS planning to stay on board his $20 million super-yacht during next week’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills, it was reported on Tuesday.

The New York Post’s Page Six celebrity news site said Woods had decided to spend the week of the tournament on his 155-foot yacht named “Privacy”.

Woods’ yacht is docked at the exclusive Montauk Yacht Club, about an hour away from Shinnecock in Southampton.

The former world number one’s boat offers 6,500 square feet of living space, including a master suite and six other bedrooms.

The vessel also includes a gym, movie theater, full bar, eight-person hot tub and a scuba decompression chamber.

Woods, 42, will be chasing his fourth US Open title at Shinnecock Hills next week as he continues his comeback after nearly two years out injured.

The 14-time major champion is currently ranked 80th in the world following last weekend’s Memorial Tournament, where he finished tied for 23rd.

© – AFP 2018

A World Cup winner with 1.1 million Twitter followers, but RTÉ’s newest pundit has a controversial past

AFP

