Saturday 31 March, 2018
Tipperary 0-2 Limerick 0-1

4 – Aaron Gillane’s long-range free gets Limerick up and running.

 

3Mins

Tipperary 0-2 Limerick 0-0

3 – Jason Forde doubles Tipp’s lead with a lovely score from wide on the left.

3Mins

Tipperary 0-1 Limerick 0-0

3 – Tom Morrissey with a wide for Limerick.

1Mins

Tipperary 0-1 Limerick 0-0

1 – John McGrath gives Tipp an early lead after a Seamus Flanagan effort for Limerick dropped short into the paw of Tipperary goalkeeper Darragh Mooney.

These two teams will kick off their championship campaigns against one another at the Gaelic Grounds on 20 May, but for now it’s all about a place in next weekend’s National League final.

Off we go…

Looks like both teams will start as selected, believe it or not.

The Croke Cup final ended in victory for St Kieran’s, by the way, which you can read about here.

Fifteen minutes until throw-in between Tipperary and Limerick.

Before we get going at 7.20pm, let us know who you think will come out on top:


Poll Results:




No word of any changes to either side yet. Here’s how they’re due to line out…

Tipperary: Daragh Mooney; Alan Flynn, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Barry Heffernan, Padraic Maher, Tomas Hamill; Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher; Sean Curran, Billy McCarthy, John McGrath; Michael Breen, Jason Forde, Willie Connors.

Limerick: Nicky Quaid; Sean Finn, Seamus Hickey, Richie English; Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; Colin Ryan, Cian Lynch; Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Barry Murphy.

An important update to get us started:

This game was due to begin at 7pm, but due to extra-time currently being played in the curtain-raiser — Presentation College Athenry v St. Kieran’s College in the Croke Cup final — throw-in between Tipperary and Limerick has now been pushed back to 7.20pm.

Good evening, ladies and gents. A place in next weekend’s National Hurling League final against Wexford or Kilkenny is at stake this evening as Tipperary and Limerick meet in Thurles. We’ll keep you updated here throughout the evening from the first of the 2018 semi-finals.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

