Here's the controversial 'goal' that helped Tipp snatch a draw and left Waterford fans furious

WATERFORD WERE STUNNED as a controversial ‘goal’ allowed Tipperary to snatch an unlikely draw and reignite their fading championship hopes.

Derek McGrath’s Déise led by four points with eight minutes to play when Austin Gleeson fumbled a dropping ball on his own line before gathering and clearing.

Incredible drama at the Gaelic Grounds!@TipperaryGAA right back in it after a goal is given from this Jason Forde free. Looks like the Umpire gave it! Over the line??#MSHC #GAA pic.twitter.com/bxlNNGQyfv — eir Sport (@eirSport) June 3, 2018

Incredibly, the umpire furthest from the action deemed that Gleeson had fumbled the ball over the line and raised the green flag to signal a Tipperary goal.

TV replays suggested that the ball never crossed the line before Gleeson gathered and carried clear, but despite the protests of the Waterford players, referee Alan Kelly and his officials allowed the goal to stand.

Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach

Stewards and Gardaí ensured that Kelly and the umpires were escorted from the field as the game finished in a thrilling 2-22 to 2-22 draw.

Speaking on RTÉ afterwards, McGrath and Waterford forward Pauric Mahony were both magnanimous despite the controversy.

“That’s sport,” Mahony said. “The umpires only have a second to make these decisions and it’s tough on them too.”

"That is sport" - Pauric Mahony philosophically reacts to error that saw Tipperary wrongly awarded a goal #RTEGAA https://t.co/EWHIf7Dyf5 pic.twitter.com/JNaNNFqaAM — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 3, 2018

