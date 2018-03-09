Fitzgibbon Cup-winning trio return for Tipperary, while Cork's Lehane is passed fit

PREMIER BOSS MICHAEL Ryan has welcomedÂ Barry Heffernan, John McGrath and Jason Forde back into the Tipperary team for their meeting with Cork at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

All three players missed the Kilkenny defeat as they were in Fitzgibbon Cup action with UL that weekend, but they return as part of six changes for the visit of the Rebels.

Cork have made five changes from their defeat to Waterford, withÂ Michael Cahalane replacing the suspended SÃ©amus Harnedy in attack.

Sean Oâ€™Donoghue,Â Darragh Fitzgibbon,Â Robbie Oâ€™Flynn and Shane KingstonÂ also come in forÂ Conor Oâ€™Sullivan,Â Darren Browne,Â Mark Ellis andÂ Dean Brosnan.

Centre-forward Conor Lehane was named to start after passing a fitness test tonight.Â Lehane went off injured at half-time against Waterford, but has been cleared to play on Sunday.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

3. SeÃ¡n Oâ€™Brien (Newport)

4. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Ã‰ire Ã“g)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

10. SeÃ¡n Curran (Mullinahone)

11. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Michael Breen (Ballina)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Cork

1. Anthony NashÂ (Kanturk)

2. Sean O DonoghueÂ (Inniscarra)

3. Eoin O Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce Â (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

12. Robbie O Flynn (Erins Own)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

14. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)



Subs

16. Patrick CollinsÂ (Ballinhassig)

17. Conor O Sullivan (Sarsfields)

18. Darren Browne (Kanturk)

19. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

21. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

22. Lorcan McLoughlin (Kanturk)

23. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

24. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

25. Jack O Connor (Sarsfields)

26. Stephen Murphy (Blackrock)

