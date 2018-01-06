Useful workout for Pat Gilroy's Dublin but Tipp finish strong to come out on top

Tipperary 1-26

Dublin 0-12

TIPPERARY PULLED AWAYÂ in the second half of a sometimes fiery senior hurling challenge match at Dr Morris Park in Thurles.

It was a decent workout for both sides with Pat Gilroy continuing to get to know his charges as he prepares for his first national league campaign in charge.

Both sides fielded a mix of experienced players and newcomers in a match where neither side held back, with two melees breaking out in the second half.

A goal from Jason Forde after 22 minutes helped Tipperary lead by 1-8 to 0-9 at the interval, having played against the breeze.

Dublin had started the better and with Paul Winters, Fergal Whitely and Tom Connolly finding their range, they led by 0-5 to 0-2 after 11 minutes before Tipp rallied.

Fordeâ€™s goal made it 1-5 to 0-6 but the Dublin response was good with Winters, Whitely and Daire Gray edging them back in front, but two more points from Forde and one from Ronan Maher left Tipp two up at the break.

New Dublin hurling manager Pat Gilroy. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Both sides made a host of changes in the second half but Tipperaryâ€™s sharper touch saw them pull away and they produced a very strong final quarter to run out convincing winners on a day when Danny Sutcliffe made his return to the Dublin colours and the returning Cathal Barrett lined out at midfield for Tipp.

Tipperary scorers: J Forde 1-10 (0-6f), N McGrath 0-4 (0-1f), R Maher 0-3, S Curran 0-3, D McCormack 0-2, P Feehan 0-1, M Breen 0-1, S Nally 0-1, J Cahill 0-1.

Dublin scorers: P Winters 0-5 (0-4f), F Whitely 0-2, D Grey 0-2, A Moore 0-1, T Connolly 0-1, D Burke 0-1 (f).

TIPPERARY:Â D Mooney; P Maher, J Dwyer, D Maher; S Kennedy, B Heffernan, P Feehan; C Barrett, R Maher; P â€˜Bonnerâ€™ Maher, N McGrath, S Curran; N Oâ€™Meara, J Forde, C Darcy.

DUBLIN:Â A Nolan; P Smyth, B Oâ€™Carroll, C Hendricken; S Barrett, D Kelly, C Crummey; J McCaffrey, T Connolly; D Sutcliffe, F Whitely, D Gray; A Moore, P Winters, J Hetherton.

Referee: Phillip Kelly (Ballinahinch).

