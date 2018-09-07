This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kildare Leinster winner leaves coaching role with Tipperary as backroom changes in line for 2019

Brian Lacey has departed the Tipperary setup.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 7 Sep 2018, 12:01 PM
32 minutes ago 749 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4224234

CHANGES ARE IN line for the backroom team of the Tipperary senior footballers in 2019 after Brian Lacey has become the latest member of their setup to leave his role.

Tipperary during the team photo The Tipperary players will have a changed coaching setup for the 2019 season. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Lacey has worked in a coaching and selector position over the past few seasons but has opted to move on. 

A Leinster senior winner as a player with Kildare in 1998 and 2000 – along with winning an All-Star award for his defensive exploits – he returned to play for his native Tipperary and helped them win the Tommy Murphy Cup in 2005.

Brian Lacey of Kildare and Maurice Fitzgerald of Kerry Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Lacey’s departure follows on from strength and conditioning coach Dave Moriarty deciding to move on in late June. Moriarty had also played a key role in recent times in helping Glen Rovers win Cork senior hurling crowns.

Liam Kearns is expected to stay at the helm for the 2019 season, after being given a new two-year term at the end of last year’s campaign. He will have to assemble a new backroom team now after a 2018 run that saw Tipperary narrowly miss out on promotion to Division 1 of the league before their championship campaign saw a Munster semi-final exit at the hands of Cork and an All-Ireland qualifier loss to Mayo.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

