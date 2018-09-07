Kildare Leinster winner leaves coaching role with Tipperary as backroom changes in line for 2019

CHANGES ARE IN line for the backroom team of the Tipperary senior footballers in 2019 after Brian Lacey has become the latest member of their setup to leave his role.

The Tipperary players will have a changed coaching setup for the 2019 season. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Lacey has worked in a coaching and selector position over the past few seasons but has opted to move on.

A Leinster senior winner as a player with Kildare in 1998 and 2000 – along with winning an All-Star award for his defensive exploits – he returned to play for his native Tipperary and helped them win the Tommy Murphy Cup in 2005.

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Lacey’s departure follows on from strength and conditioning coach Dave Moriarty deciding to move on in late June. Moriarty had also played a key role in recent times in helping Glen Rovers win Cork senior hurling crowns.

Liam Kearns is expected to stay at the helm for the 2019 season, after being given a new two-year term at the end of last year’s campaign. He will have to assemble a new backroom team now after a 2018 run that saw Tipperary narrowly miss out on promotion to Division 1 of the league before their championship campaign saw a Munster semi-final exit at the hands of Cork and an All-Ireland qualifier loss to Mayo.

