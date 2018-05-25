Tipperary footballers unchanged, Kildare name one debutant

TIPPERARY FOOTBALLERS BOSS Liam Kearns has named an unchanged team for the game against Cork this weekend in the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final.

The side is unchanged from the one that defeated Waterford last week.

Cork also named their team for the clash earlier in the week and it can be viewed here.

The match gets underway at 7pm in Semple Stadium on Saturday.

The Tipperary team:

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) (Carbery Rangers)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)

9. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

11. Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers)

17. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

18. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

19. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

20. Paddy Codd (Killenaule)

21. George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers)

22. Philip Austin (Borrisokane)

23. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)

24. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

25. Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers)

26. David McGrath (Moyle Rovers)

Meanwhile, Kildare have included one championship debutant – Eanna O’Connor — in their side for Sunday’s Leinster quarter-final with Carlow.

The game takes place at O’Connor Park in Tullamore at 2pm.

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

3. David Hyland (Athy)

4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)

6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)

7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

11. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

12. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

13. Eanna O’Connor (Moorefield)

14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

15. Niall Kelly (Athy)

