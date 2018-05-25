This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 25 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipperary footballers unchanged, Kildare name one debutant

The side is unchanged from the one that defeated Waterford last week.

By The42 Team Friday 25 May 2018, 10:40 PM
45 minutes ago 970 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4036004
Liam Kearns (file pic)
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Liam Kearns (file pic)
Liam Kearns (file pic)
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TIPPERARY FOOTBALLERS BOSS Liam Kearns has named an unchanged team for the game against Cork this weekend in the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final.

The side is unchanged from the one that defeated Waterford last week.

Cork also named their team for the clash earlier in the week and it can be viewed here.

The match gets underway at 7pm in Semple Stadium on Saturday.

The Tipperary team:

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) (Carbery Rangers)
7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)
9. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
11. Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe)
12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)
14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers)
17. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
18. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)
19. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)
20. Paddy Codd (Killenaule)
21. George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers)
22. Philip Austin (Borrisokane)
23. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)
24. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)
25. Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers)
26. David McGrath (Moyle Rovers)

Meanwhile, Kildare have included one championship debutant – Eanna O’Connor — in their side for Sunday’s Leinster quarter-final with Carlow.

The game takes place at O’Connor Park in Tullamore at 2pm.

1. Mark Donnellan  (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)
6. Eoin Doyle  (Naas)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
11. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
12. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

13. Eanna O’Connor (Moorefield)
14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)
15. Niall Kelly  (Athy)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sadlier scores from his own half as Cork claim victory over Pat’s>

Waterford back on track after convincing win over Derry>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
'Please beat Liverpool!': There's no doubt who David Beckham wants to win in Kiev
Luiz: Salah can win Ballon d'Or with Champions League triumph and strong World Cup
IRELAND
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O'Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies
Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Can Madrid cope with Liverpool's pressing and more Champions League talking points
Liverpool mayor 'working hard' to get stranded fans to Kiev after flights fiasco
FRANCE
'Does he only think about his haircuts?' Denmark coach trolls Paul Pogba
'Does he only think about his haircuts?' Denmark coach trolls Paul Pogba
Ireland's latest call-up O'Malley skips exams to link up with senior squad
Keane: 'Younger players need to be given a bit of breathing space'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie