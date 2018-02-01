6 changes for Tipp hurlers for Waterford game as footballers hand out debut at full-back

TIPPERARY MANAGERS MICHAEL Ryan and Liam Kearns have both made changes for their Allianz League ties this weekend.

After last Sunday’s loss to Clare, Ryan has made six changes for their Division 1A hurling tie on Saturday night against Waterford.

Sean O’Brien, Joe O’Dwyer, Brendan Maher, Dan McCormack, Michael Breen and John McGrath all come into the starting side. Corner-back O’Brien will be making his league debut.

That means Donagh Maher, Seamus Kennedy, Tom Fox, Conor Kenny, Ger Browne and Patrick Maher are the Tipperary players to make way after that clash with the Banner in Ennis.

In football Kearns has handed a starting debut to full-back John Meagher and brought in Liam Casey at midfield for Sunday’s Division 2 tie at home to Roscommon.

Both players came on as substitutes in last Saturday’s victory over Cork with Emmet Moloney and Liam Boland dropping to the bench.

Tipperary

(Hurling v Waterford)

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

3. Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy)

4. Sean O’Brien (Newport)

5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)

13. Michael Breen (Ballina)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

16. Darragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty)

17. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

18. Ger Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams)

19. Cian Darcy (Kilruane McDonaghs)

20. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

21. Barry Heffernan (Éire Óg Nenagh)

22, Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

23. Donagh Maher (Burgress)

24. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

25. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

26. Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

Tipperary

(Football v Roscommon)

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)

3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork — captain)

7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)

9. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

11. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

16. Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers)

17. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

18. Emmet Moloney (Drom-Inch)

19. George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers)

20. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

21. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

22. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)

23. Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

24. Brendan Martin (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

25. Sean Carey (Moyle Rovers)

26. Stephen Murray (Burgess)

