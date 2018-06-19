This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
4 seniors start for Tipperary and 3 for Limerick in Munster U21 showdown

The counties face-off on Thursday night.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 9:41 PM
2 hours ago 5,315 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4080319

THE TIPPERARY side to face Limerick in Thursday’s Bord Gáis Energy Munster U21 hurling championship semi-final shows four players with senior experience under their belts.

pjimage

Ger Browne, Paudie Feehan, Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris all got game-time with Michael Ryan’s seniors this year and will be key figures as the Premier U21s look to deny Limerick a third provincial final appearance in four years.

The Tipperary team includes 12 of the starting 15 All-Ireland minor winning team from 2016.

Limerick boss Pat Donnelly has also named a strong side. The team includes Kyle Hayes, Seamus Flanagan and Barry Murphy, all of whom played in the Munster SHC earlier this month.

Peter Casey, named at corner-forward, didn’t appear in this year’s senior championship yet as he battles back from injury. He’s set to make his first competitive appearance since Na Piarsaigh’s All-Ireland club final replay loss to Cuala in March.

Casey is also part of John Kiely’s senior panel, alongside Hayes, Flanagan, Murphy, Paddy O’Loughlin, Oisin O’Reilly and William O’Meara. In total, the Shannonsiders boast 15 members of last year’s All-Ireland U21 winning squad.

Tipperary

1. Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg)

2. Podge Campion (Drom-Inch)
3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaue)

5. Cian Flanagan (Newport)
6. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)
7. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

8. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
9. Colin English (Fr. Sheehy’s)

10. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
11. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)
12. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

13. David Gleeson (Ballinahinch)
14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
15. Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Brackens)

Subs

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)
17. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)
18. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
19. Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill)
20. Jimmy Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
21. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)
22. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
23. Shane Neville (Lattin-Cullen)
24. Stephen Nolan (Drom-Inch)

Limerick

1. Jamie Power (Monaleen)

2. Brian Timmons (Murroe-Boher)
3. Josh Adams (Ballybrown)
4. John Flynn (Patrickswell)

5. Willie O’Meara (Askeaton)
6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
7. Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
9. Mike Mackey (Adare)

10. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)
11. Barry Murphy (Doon)
12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Mark O’Dwyer (Monaleen)

In praise of Derek – ‘He was like a father figure in that regard, trying to steer you on the right path’

Canning returns to start for Tribe U21s while DJ Carey’s side includes 4 Kilkenny seniors

