Sunday 30 September, 2018
Clonoulty/Rossmore and Nenagh Éire Óg ease to victory in Dolla to book Tipp semi-final spots

Nenagh will face Thurles Sarsfields in the semis while Clonoulty/Rossmore have been drawn against Toomevara.

By Shane Brophy Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 6:54 PM
29 minutes ago
Jake Morris of Nenagh Éire Óg and Tipperary
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jake Morris of Nenagh Éire Óg and Tipperary
Jake Morris of Nenagh Éire Óg and Tipperary
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Shane Brophy reports from Dolla

CLONOULTY/ROSSMORE AND NENAGH Éire Óg booked their places in the semi-finals of the Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship following deserved quarter-final wins in Dolla on Sunday afternoon.

Clonoulty/Rossmore led from pillar to post as they were too good for Kiladangan, 1-19 to 1-15. The West Tipp side got off to a lively start with the first four points and led 0-8 to 0-4 after 22 minutes with Dillon Quirke and Fiachra O’Keeffe at the fore.

Kiladangan found some rhythm coming up to half-time and managed to erase the deficit to go in at the break level at 0-9 apiece with Paul Flynn and Tadgh Gallagher their leading performers.

Clonoulty edged back in front early in the second half with the turning point coming on forty minutes when Conor Hammersley was pulled down in the square and Cathal Bourke slotted the penalty to the net.

Clonoulty led by as many as seven when Kiladangan, aided by good scores from Loughnane and Ciaran Kelly cut the gap to four but Clonoulty eased any pressure with Timmy Hammersley converting late frees to ease them to victory with Kiladangan managing a late consolation goal from Ciaran Kelly.

Nenagh Éire Óg booked their semi-final place with a 2-17 to 0-18 win over Loughmore/Castleiney.

Two goals inside the first 15 minutes from Philip Hickey and Tommy Heffernan set Nenagh on their way, and Loughmore missed a chance to narrow the deficit when they had a penalty saved in the 25th minute.

Nenagh, with Tipp senior panellist Jake Morris in fine form along with Michael Heffernan and Paddy Murphy, took a 2-9 to 0-8 lead to the break.

They needed it facing into the stiff breeze and a redoubtable Loughmore side in the second half where they dug in with Ciaran Connolly, John Meagher and Liam McGrath landing key scores to cut the margin to three with five minutes of normal time remaining.

But Nenagh saw out the closing stages well with Daire Quinn superb in defence, with Morris and Killian Gleeson easing any concerns with late points to see them through to the semi-final.

Following the game, the semi-final draw was made with holders Thurles Sarsfields drawn to face Nenagh Éire Óg with Clonoulty/Rossmore meeting Toomevara with both games to be played next Sunday, 7 October, likely at Semple Stadium.

Conor Lehane leads the way as Midleton defeat Blackrock at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to book final spot

Shane Brophy
