Brendan Maher returns to midfield as Tipp prepare for league final showdown with Kilkenny

MICHAEL RYAN HAS named his starting side for Tipperary’s Division 1 final against Kilkenny this weekend, with Brendan Maher named to start at midfield.

Maher was introduced at the interval last Saturday evening as the Premier County overcame Limerick in an extra-time thriller to book their place in a fourth Division 1 hurling league final since 2013.

He came on in place of Tomás Hamill, who drops to the bench for the league decider against Brian Cody’s charges on Sunday at Nowlan Park [Throw-in 3.30pm, TG4].

The Borris-Ileigh man will partner Séamus Kennedy in the middle of the field, with Ronan Maher switching to wing-back.

Meanwhile, Jason Forde is retained in the starting side after posting 2-11 against Limerick last weekend, while John O’Dwyer is kept in the reserves once again, as is Cathal Barrett.

The clash between Kilkenny and Tipperary will form part of a double-header with the Littlewoods Ireland Division 1 camogie decider between Kilkenny and Cork [Throw-in 1.30, TG4].

Tipperary

1. Darragh Mooney (Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill)

2. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Dombane)

4. Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Og)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

10. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)

11. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

12. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

13. Michael Breen (Ballina)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

Subs:

16. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

17. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

18. Ger Browne (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

19. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

20. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

21. Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy)

22. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

23. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

24. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

25. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

26. Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen)

