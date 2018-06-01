Derek McGrath drafts in Gleeson and Mahony for crunch Tipp showdown

Paul Shanahan under pressure from Kieran Bennett and Austin Gleeson when the teams met in the League in February.

DEISE BOSS Derek McGrath has had to contend with an almost unprecedented injury crisis in recent weeks but has recalled two key Waterford for the clash with Tipperary this weekend.

Former Hurler of the Year Auston Gleeson and sharp-shooting free-taker Pauric Mahony are fit to start.

Maurice Shannon — who last week took over the set piece responsibilities from Mahony — is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh is named in midfield.

Fresh from salvaging draw against Cork, Tipperary will take on Waterford with a side showing one personnel changes for Sunday’s Munster SHC clash (throw-in 4pm).

John O’Dwyer — who came on last weekend in Thurles – comes in at 13 in a rejigged forward unit. Patrick Maher drops to the bench.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Sean O’Brien (Newport)

3. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

4. Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

6. Padraic Maher, captain (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

8. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

9. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

12. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

14. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

10. Mikey Kearney

11. Stephen Roche

12. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

14. Tom Devine (Modeligo)

15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

20. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)