  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 7 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Marcus Mariota throws a touchdown to himself as Chiefs blow an 18-point lead

Mariota is the first quarterback since 1997 to complete a touchdown pass to himself.

By Steve O'Rourke Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 12:57 AM
6 hours ago 2,986 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3785071
Kansas City hosted the first playoff game of the weekend.
Image: Ed Zurga/PA Images
Kansas City hosted the first playoff game of the weekend.
Kansas City hosted the first playoff game of the weekend.
Image: Ed Zurga/PA Images

Tennessee Titans 22 @ Kansas City Chiefs 21

THE KANSAS CITY Chiefs failed to score in the second half as the Tennessee Titans scored 19 unanswered points to win their AFC Wildcard game in the early hours of Sunday Morning.

A touchdown with three seconds remaining in the first half looked to have given the home side an unassailable 21-3 lead, especially as the score capped a 15-play, 91-yard drive that took over eight minutes off the clock.

However, the Titans — who won’t know their Divisional round opponent until the result of Buffalo @ Jacksonville — mounted an improbable comeback kick-started by Marcus Mariota passing to himself for a touchdown.

The quarterback was scrambling inside the 10-yard line on the opening drive of the third quarter and tried to fire a pass to Corey Davis in the back of the end zone.

Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis jumped up to block the throw, but succeeded only in deflecting the ball back to Mariota, who caught it and dove into the pylon for the score.

Despite Kareem Hunt winning the NFL’s rushing title, the Chiefs failed to get the ball into his hands — the running back had just 11 touches — and were made to pay when Derrick Henry galloped in for a 35-yard run one minute into the fourth quarter.

After the failed two-point conversion, the gap was down to five points and, with Kansas City failing to move the football, the Titans grew in confidence.

With just over six minutes to play, Mariota took a more traditional route to the end zone when he found Eric Decker on a 22-yard pass to give the Titans a 22-21 lead.

Once more, the two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful but Decker’s grab would prove to be the last score of the game as the Titans won their first playoff game in 14 years.

For their part, the Chiefs appeared unable to recover from the loss of Travis Kelce when the tight end — who had four catches for 66 yards and a score – sustained a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit late in the first half.

The loss means that Kansas City fans have not seen their side win a home playoff game since 1994, when the Joe Montana led them to victory over the Houston Oilers — the Tennessee Titans’ former name — and Warren Moon.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
FOOTBALL
Chelsea's second string fail to fire as Premier League champions held by Norwich
Chelsea's second string fail to fire as Premier League champions held by Norwich
Guardiola lauds 'essential' Aguero after quick-fire double rescues Man City
Wenger hit with three-game ban and £40k fine after confronting officials
LEINSTER
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
ULSTER
'If I'm playing well for Ulster then there's no reason I can't do it for Ireland'
'If I'm playing well for Ulster then there's no reason I can't do it for Ireland'
Jack McGrath to lead Leinster as Rory Best returns for Ulster
Ulster boosted by return of Ireland trio for inter-pro visit to RDS

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie