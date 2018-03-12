  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 12 March, 2018
We finally know how bad Tom Brady's hand injury was - and it looks painful

Ouch.

By Business Insider Monday 12 Mar 2018, 8:42 PM
2 hours ago 7,639 Views No Comments
Warning: This article contains an image which some readers may consider graphic.

THE EXTENT OF Tom Brady’s hand injury was finally revealed on the final episode of Tom vs Time, the documentary series that gave viewers an inside look at the Patriots quarterback’s 2017 season.

Heading into the AFC Championship Game, one of the major stories in the NFL world was Tom Brady’s hand. Early in the week, reports came out that Brady suffered an injury to his throwing hand that required 10 stitches after colliding with a teammate in practice.

The Patriots were as coy as always when it came to commenting on the injury, with Belichick deflecting questions about his quarterback’s readiness and Brady wearing a glove on his right hand to prevent anyone from seeing the extent of the injury.

But the final episode of Tom vs Time finally gave football fans a look at what was ailing Brady.

brady

Brady ended up playing through the injury, orchestrating an incredible comeback against the Jaguars to win the AFC Championship and make the eighth Super Bowl of his career.

However, despite Brady’s recovery, the Patriots would fall to the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the NFL year after Brady was strip-sacked on what could have been the game-winning drive for New England. The loss even led to a reworking of the final episode of the series, which creator/director Gotham Chopra would later say had been unconsciously tied to the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.

The final episode, which was released on Monday, also showed Brady dealing with the aftermath of the loss, including how he used the loss as a teachable moment for his children.

You can watch the entire final episode of Tom vs Time here:

Dolphins expected to release star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

