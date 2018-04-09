  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Centre Daly back in Leinster training after cruel pre-season injury

The 24-year-old injured his ACL in the first game of pre-season, but could end a nine-month stint on the sidelines this week.

By Sean Farrell Monday 9 Apr 2018, 1:32 PM
1 hour ago 3,522 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3948130
Tom Daly, right, pulls his boots on.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Tom Daly, right, pulls his boots on.
Tom Daly, right, pulls his boots on.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEINSTER CENTRE TOM Daly is back in full training with the eastern province and could cut his competitive rugby absence just short of a year if he faces Benetton in the Pro14 this weekend.

The Carlow man suffered a serious a ACL injury in the very first match of pre-season match away to Perpignan. Nine months on, he will hope this weekend will mark his first competitive league fixture since he faced Glasgow Warriors late last April.

Daly will find himself in direct competition with Noel Reid who has also returned to full training follow an eye socket injury.

With the Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets coming hot on the heels of this weekendâ€™s home clash with the Italian side, there is a boost for Leo Cullen with Jordan Larmour further swelling the ranks in the back-line.

Luke McGrath, who wore a protective boot last week after picking up an ankle knock against Saracens, will be assessed further this week but isnâ€™t expected to feature before the Champions Cup semi-final.

Sean Oâ€™Brien is also in the â€˜being assessedâ€™ category, but if all goes well with his shoulder knock he could feature this weekend. Props Ed Byrne and Michael Bent are also set to play after calf complaints.

Cathal Marsh Cathal Marsh is due back in training this week. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Rhys Ruddock, who came back from a hamstring injury to face Saracens as a replacement, suffered another hamstring issue and will continue rehab work this week.

Out-half Cathal Marsh, out with a toe injury since the Christmas inter-pros, is due back in training this week but is not expected to return in time for the visit of Benetton.

Deegan the latest star turn off the unrivalled Leinster production line

Munster win in South Africa and Ulster enter bonus territory â€“ the weekendâ€™s Pro14 highlights

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
FOOTBALL
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
'Sometimes he needs to rest': Zidane explains Ronaldo's derby withdrawal
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
Wenger happy to keep winning run going after 'hectic' finish against Southampton
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho plays down Guardiola's 'mistake' in Pogba claim
Mourinho plays down Guardiola's 'mistake' in Pogba claim
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie