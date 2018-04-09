Centre Daly back in Leinster training after cruel pre-season injury

LEINSTER CENTRE TOM Daly is back in full training with the eastern province and could cut his competitive rugby absence just short of a year if he faces Benetton in the Pro14 this weekend.

The Carlow man suffered a serious a ACL injury in the very first match of pre-season match away to Perpignan. Nine months on, he will hope this weekend will mark his first competitive league fixture since he faced Glasgow Warriors late last April.

Daly will find himself in direct competition with Noel Reid who has also returned to full training follow an eye socket injury.

With the Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets coming hot on the heels of this weekendâ€™s home clash with the Italian side, there is a boost for Leo Cullen with Jordan Larmour further swelling the ranks in the back-line.

Luke McGrath, who wore a protective boot last week after picking up an ankle knock against Saracens, will be assessed further this week but isnâ€™t expected to feature before the Champions Cup semi-final.

Sean Oâ€™Brien is also in the â€˜being assessedâ€™ category, but if all goes well with his shoulder knock he could feature this weekend. Props Ed Byrne and Michael Bent are also set to play after calf complaints.

Cathal Marsh is due back in training this week. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Rhys Ruddock, who came back from a hamstring injury to face Saracens as a replacement, suffered another hamstring issue and will continue rehab work this week.

Out-half Cathal Marsh, out with a toe injury since the Christmas inter-pros, is due back in training this week but is not expected to return in time for the visit of Benetton.