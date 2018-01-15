Barrett appointed new Limerick manager

Tommy Barrett had two spells with Limerick as a player.

LIMERICK FOOTBALL CLUB have appointed a successor to Neil McDonald, who left his role as first-team manager 11 days ago after just eight months in charge.

With McDonald departing the Market’s Field for the assistant manager’s job at English League One club Scunthorpe United, Limerick have turned to Tommy Barrett.

The 38-year-old Limerick native, who had two spells with the club during his playing career, had been in charge of the Blues’ U19 side.

Barrett has been promoted to the top job with just under five weeks to go until Limerick kick off their 2018 SSE Airtricity League campaign.

The Premier Division season will begin for Barrett’s side when they travel to the Showgrounds to take on Sligo Rovers on Saturday, 17 February.

In a brief statement, Limerick thanked Eric Kinder and Joe Gamble. The pair, who were members of Neil McDonald’s coaching staff, had overseen pre-season training after McDonald’s departure. Barrett is currently in the process of finalising his own backroom team.

Barrett, who also had spells with Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town as a player, went into coaching after he was forced to retire in 2012 due to injury.

Limerick FC, who finished seventh in the top flight in 2017, is currently up for sale after chairman Pat O’Sullivan revealed last week that he can no longer fund the running of the club.