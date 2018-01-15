  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 15 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barrett appointed new Limerick manager

The 38-year-old local lad takes charge of the Shannonsiders ahead of their season opener next month.

By Paul Dollery Monday 15 Jan 2018, 9:45 AM
11 hours ago 6,030 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3797947
Tommy Barrett had two spells with Limerick as a player.
Image: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan
Tommy Barrett had two spells with Limerick as a player.
Tommy Barrett had two spells with Limerick as a player.
Image: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

LIMERICK FOOTBALL CLUB have appointed a successor to Neil McDonald, who left his role as first-team manager 11 days ago after just eight months in charge.

With McDonald departing the Market’s Field for the assistant manager’s job at English League One club Scunthorpe United, Limerick have turned to Tommy Barrett.

The 38-year-old Limerick native, who had two spells with the club during his playing career, had been in charge of the Blues’ U19 side.

Barrett has been promoted to the top job with just under five weeks to go until Limerick kick off their 2018 SSE Airtricity League campaign.

The Premier Division season will begin for Barrett’s side when they travel to the Showgrounds to take on Sligo Rovers on Saturday, 17 February.

In a brief statement, Limerick thanked Eric Kinder and Joe Gamble. The pair, who were members of Neil McDonald’s coaching staff, had overseen pre-season training after McDonald’s departure. Barrett is currently in the process of finalising his own backroom team.

Barrett, who also had spells with Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town as a player, went into coaching after he was forced to retire in 2012 due to injury.

Limerick FC, who finished seventh in the top flight in 2017, is currently up for sale after chairman Pat O’Sullivan revealed last week that he can no longer fund the running of the club.

French ref under fire for crazy player kick in last night’s game between Nantes and PSG

‘He’s not coming back to the GAA. The Dubs can take a big, deep breath’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United
Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
Stephen Ireland makes first Premier League start in almost 3 years at Old Trafford
FOOTBALL
Suarez: I cried when I found out Barcelona still wanted me after Chiellini bite
Suarez: I cried when I found out Barcelona still wanted me after Chiellini bite
'What the f*** was that?' – Klopp revels in Liverpool's stunning Man City triumph
Messi breaks Muller's record with his 366th league goal for Barcelona
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
NFL
Getting to grips with Buffalo Right Seven Heaven and the NFL's Divisional Round
Getting to grips with Buffalo Right Seven Heaven and the NFL's Divisional Round
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game
Jacksonville set up Patriots' game as they hang on to beat the Steelers
MUNSTER
'I know Simon from some parties! We look forward to having him'
'I know Simon from some parties! We look forward to having him'
Munster positive about POM's ankle but frustrated at missed chance
Donnacha Ryan leads the way for Racing against his mates in Munster

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie