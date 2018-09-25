This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fleetwood gets Guardiola support before Ryder Cup - 'He's somebody that's great to know'

Tommy Fleetwood will play in the Ryder Cup for the first time this week.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 2:17 PM
21 minutes ago 383 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4253151

RYDER CUP ROOKIE Tommy Fleetwood will hope a message of motivation from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola can spur him on to success for Team Europe at Le Golf National this week.

Untitled England's Tommy Fleetwood and Pep Guardiola sign autographs during the Pro-Am for the 2018 BMW PGA Championship last May. Source: PA

Fleetwood, introduced to Guardiola through a mutual friend, was on a Cheshire golf course with the City boss in April when his side were crowned Premier League champions following Manchester United’s defeat by West Brom.

The pair then struck up a partnership at Wentworth for the celebrity Pro-Am event ahead of the BMW PGA Championship in May, and Guardiola has shown his support for Fleetwood ahead of this week’s showdown with the United States.

“We all have these videos in the room, these motivational videos, and he was one of the guys that sent a message to me,” Fleetwood, 27, told reporters on Tuesday.

“I’m not sure he’s coming over. I’m sure he’s busy at the weekend but he might make it over. But yeah, we always talk quite a lot.

“He’s somebody that’s great to know.”

Guardiola gushed about his first-hand Ryder Cup experience as a fan at the 2012 edition in Medinah, when Europe pulled off a remarkable final-day comeback to stun the Americans on their home patch.

The Spaniard, then on a 12-month sabbatical after leaving his post at Barcelona, was invited to the tournament as a guest of European captain Jose Maria Olazabal.

“He was at the Ryder Cup in Medinah, and he’ll always mention that that’s one of the greatest times he’s had in his life being at that Ryder Cup,” said Fleetwood.

42nd Ryder Cup - Preview Day Two - Le Golf National Tommy Fleetwood during preview day two of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Paris. Source: David Davies

“Yeah, it was a very special time. It has a special place in his heart, the Ryder Cup, and he’s been very supportive through the whole thing.

“Maybe we’ll see him, I don’t know.”

City are due to host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, not ruling out the possibility of Guardiola making an appearance for Sunday’s singles.

