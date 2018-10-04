This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Back to reality' - Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood sets sights on season-ending victory

The Englishman is in action at St. Andrews this afternoon.

By Cian Roche Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 11:59 AM
2 minutes ago 20 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4267894
Image: Kenny Smith
Image: Kenny Smith

RYDER CUP HERO Tommy Fleetwood admits this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will be a ‘return to reality’ after the highs of victory at Le Golf National on Sunday afternoon.

The Englishman played a starring role, picking up a total of four points, as Europe regained the crown from their US rivals.

Fleetwood now returns to the course at St. Andrews and speaking ahead of Thursday’s opening round, the 27-year-old insisted he has set himself fresh targets to hit before the end of the season.

“There’s still plenty of golf to be played,” he said. “There’s still six or seven tournaments left on my schedule. There’s still certain goals that I have.

“I’d love to win again by the end of the year in December. That will be our time off and we’ll go away for Christmas and new year and really switch off for a while. For now, I’ll have to keep working.

You don’t know how you’re going to feel after the Ryder Cup. There’s such a build-up to it and it’s such an intense week, you don’t quite know what happens after it or how you feel.

“I think it’s the perfect kind of week to follow. St Andrews is my favourite course.”

As for his recuperation from the weekend, Fleetwood says he is still feeling the effects of the tournament.

“I could honestly sleep for a week, I’m sure, but I feel all right physically at the moment.”

PGA: Ryder Cup That's Moliwood: Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari struck up a formidable partnership in Paris last week. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Fleetwood also addressed the viral video he starred in alongside this year’s Open winner and Ryder Cup playing partner, Francesco Molinari.

The Italian picked up maximum points from his five matches and on the back of their victory in Paris, the pair shared a bed together alongside the Ryder Cup trophy.

Fleetwood maintains the video was ‘legitimate’.

“It was real, we just got caught,” he said to laughter among members of the press.

“I don’t know how it happened but we got caught, and it’s gone out but luckily we’ve had a good response from it. But me and Fran have been caught out a little bit there.”

Of the pairs performance, he said: “It was great for us to have that contribution for the team. We didn’t lead by any means.

“We were just part of that whole environment and that whole team.

“I think from Friday morning when we were at our most nervous, to have that contribution which kind of sparked a bit of momentum I think was very important.

“The ‘bromance’ has sort of come alive and it’s been a big talking point.

“Just to have our contribution to the team [recognised] I think was the most important thing for us.

“I’m very, very happy for Fran to get that winning shot, which he deserved, and making that bit of history for himself.

“Honestly he didn’t care one bit whether he got zero points or five points as long as the team won, and that’s just the way he is, really.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    RYDER CUP
    'I love the kid to death' - Koepka dismisses talk of Johnson bust-up during Ryder Cup
    'I love the kid to death' - Koepka dismisses talk of Johnson bust-up during Ryder Cup
    'The guys would like continuity' - Padraig Harrington open to captaining Europe at 2020 Ryder Cup 'for the good of the team'
    Koepka 'heartbroken' after Ryder Cup fan blinded in one eye

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie