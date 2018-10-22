This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Anxious wait for Munster and O'Donnell as luckless flanker goes for scan

The extent of injuries to Rhys Marshall, Dan Goggin and Arno Botha will also be known in the next 24 hours.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 22 Oct 2018, 1:13 PM
MUNSTER MUST WAIT for the scan results on Tommy O’Donnell’s left leg before knowing the extent of the injury the luckless flanker suffered during Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup victory over Gloucester.

Johann van Graan suggested O’Donnell had sustained a broken leg in his immediate post-match briefing at Thomond Park, and the 31-year-old will today undergo a scan. 

Tommy O'Donnell receives treatment from Jamie Kearns and Damien Mordan The luckless flanker suffered the injury against Gloucester. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Rhys Marshall (hamstring) and Dan Goggin (knee) were also casualties from the round two win over 14-man Gloucester, while Arno Botha — who replaced O’Donnell — suffered a hand injury.

Kiwi hooker Marshall sustained a hamstring problem and will have a scan on Monday, while Goggin suffered a bad knee injury in the final act of the game and will see a specialist tomorrow.

Munster’s celebrations were tempered by the high-cost nature of their 36-22 victory, with O’Donnell dreadfully unlucky with injury in recent seasons. 

Niall Scannell, meanwhile, missed the game with an ankle injury he suffered in training and will continue treatment with the medical department at University of Limerick this week, ahead of Munster’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Glasgow Warriors on Saturday [KO 5.15pm, eir Sport].

Jaco Taute, only just back from a long-term knee injury, is being managed for knee bruising having featured three times this season.

There was good news on Keith Earls, however, as the winger will be reintroduced to team training this week having been a late withdrawal from the round one draw at Exeter Chiefs with a hamstring complaint. 

Liam O’Connor (knee), Conor Oliver (toe), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), Dave O’ Callaghan (foot), Conor Murray (neck), James Hart (knee), Chris Farrell (knee), Ronan O’Mahony (ankle), Calvin Nash (ankle) all remain on the injured list.

After seizing control of Pool 2, Munster return to Pro14 action this weekend and have the chance to close the gap on Conference A leaders Glasgow, who travel to Limerick on the back of a big European win over Cardiff Blues yesterday. 

