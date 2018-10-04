'Conor saw me, we locked eyes, and he was like, 'Oh sh**' - I saw that in him'

Gavan Casey reports from Las Vegas

UFC LIGHTWEIGHT NO.3 Tony Ferguson believes former divisional champion Conor McGregor wants no part of him should they both win their respective fights at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on Saturday night.

Ferguson, his stripped Interim belt slung over his shoulder at the UFC media day in the Park MGM hotel, confirmed that he’s 100% prepared to step in as a replacement in the main event should champion Khabib Nurmagomedov or challenger McGregor be forced to withdraw for any reason.

For now, however, he’s scheduled to face fellow lightweight contender and former champ Anthony Pettis in the co-main this weekend.

Speaking to The42 following his face-off with Pettis, Ferguson claimed McGregor is intimidated by him — something he first noticed ahead of The Notorious’s last athletic pursuit.

“I was at the Mayweather-Conor McGregor first [press conference] that was over in LA, right?” said Ferguson.

And what ended up happening was I stood right there, and Conor saw me — we locked eyes — and he was like, ‘Oh shit.’ I saw that in him.

“Since then, the dude sees me and it’s fear. You ever see the Grim Reaper? That’s the look I saw from him.

He has refused a contract to fight me.

Asked if he believes McGregor’s alleged refusal to sign on the dotted line is due to fear alone, El Cucuy replied: “You ask him.”

Earlier this afternoon, Ferguson revealed to reporters the severe-looking scar left in the wake of his April surgery to repair torn knee ligaments.

