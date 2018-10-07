Tony Ferguson wins wild scrap as broken hand ends Anthony Pettis' night

Source: John Locher

HOW ABOUT THAT for an appetiser?

UFC 229′s co-main event lived up to the billing with Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis producing an instant classic, notwithstanding an anticlimactic finish.

Pettis’s corner called a halt to the action after two rounds due to a broken hand.

Ferguson had suffered a leg injury early on which Pettis looked to take advantage of.

The momentum swung however when Ferguson landed some big shots on Pettis in the second round and the referee had to call a time out to examine a big cut on the latter’s head and clean up some blood.

Ferguson’s victory potentially sets up a title clash with the winner of McGregor-Khabib.

“Where you at McNuggets – you fucking piece of shit?” he said.