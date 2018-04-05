  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tony Finau celebrates hole in one at Augusta, appears to dislocate ankle

The American picked up the injury during the Masters par-three contest on Wednesday.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 12:02 AM
1 hour ago 1,605 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3940902
Tony Finau.
Tony Finau.
Tony Finau.

A HOLE IN one is certainly cause for celebration, but Tony Finau may have done himself some damage on the eve of the Masters.

Finau followed Dylan Frittelli in making an ace at the traditional par-three contest 24 hours before the start of the iconic tournament at Augusta on Wednesday.

The world number 34 celebrated wildly, running down towards the green, but rolled his left ankle badly in the process.

With his ankle in a seemingly unnatural position, a crouching Finau then appeared to pop the joint back into its socket.

It remains to be seen whether the problem will affect his ability to tee off on Thursday, with Finau due to get started alongside Bernhard Langer and Yuta Ikeda at 12:43 local time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

â€˜Brilliantâ€™ Liverpool should have killed off City â€“ Klopp>

McIlroy â€˜the number one pickâ€™ for Masters, says former great>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
'Winning is everything - now itâ€™s time to step up, and take our prize'
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'It's never happened to me' â€“ Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
'It's never happened to me' â€“ Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
Gareth Bale left on bench for Champions League quarter-final
Lallana injury not as bad as first feared, and he could play again this season
LEINSTER
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
Leinster hope to have Larmour and Conan in full training before Scarlets semi-final clash
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
LIVERPOOL
'Very confident, I'm not sure if that's typical of Ireland. When I told him, he said 'I'm ready man''
'Very confident, I'm not sure if that's typical of Ireland. When I told him, he said 'I'm ready man''
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave club without having played a first-team game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie