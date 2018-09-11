This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Long-driving Finau's form rewarded with final place on USA's Ryder Cup team

Jim Furyk’s 12-man team is now complete.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 11:38 AM
23 minutes ago 260 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4229537
Finau earned the final wildcard pick.
Image: Gregory Shamus
Finau earned the final wildcard pick.
Finau earned the final wildcard pick.
Image: Gregory Shamus

Tony Finau, a long-driving American golfer of Tongan and Samoan heritage, was named to the final vacant spot on the US Ryder Cup team by US captain Jim Furyk.

The 28-year-old from Utah completes the 12-man American lineup that will defend the trophy against Europe in the biennial team golf showdown on 28-30 September at Le Golf National in France.

Finau, who won his only US PGA title at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, had three top-10 major finishes this season — sharing 10th at the Masters, taking fifth at the US Open and sharing ninth at the Open.

“We were looking for guys who had a great body of work all year. He had 11 top 10s. Played good in big moments. He had three top 10s in majors,” Furyk said.

Finau boosted his chances by joining a group that played at Le Golf National earlier this year.

“I liked what I saw,” Furyk said of Finau’s play on the French host layout. “He had a lot of support from our vice captains. Ultimately, I thought he was our best pick.”

The Americans, who haven’t won in Europe since 1993, figure to add power and endurance with Finau, who filmed a message of reaction from a plane as he left Monday’s final round of the PGA BMW Championship for a charity event in Utah.

“I’m so excited to be on the Ryder Cup team,” Finau said. “I can’t wait to get to Paris.”

Finau played alongside Furyk for the first two rounds at last month’s PGA Championship. The third man in that group was Xander Schauffele, who was seen as Finau’s most likely rival for Furyk’s final pick.

Schauffele made a run at the BMW title but came up short, settling for a share of third after a 63-64 (13-under-par) start. Finau shared eighth after a closing 65.

Tiger Woods, a 14-time Major champion back on form after spinal fusion surgery, was named a captain’s pick last week along with left-hander Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Eight other US players made the roster after last month’s PGA Championship after a two-year qualifying period — Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson.

Reed is the reigning Masters champion while Koepka won his second consecutive US Open title in June and followed by taking the PGA last month for his third major crown.

© – AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham
    Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham
    'I was wasting away... falling apart' – Maradona ready to lead Dorados after off-field issues
    Naismith inspires hope for Scotland as Alex McLeish earns second win in charge
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Zidane announces he's ready to return to work amid Man United links
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    Four in 10 people support Keane and O’Neill in wake of leaked voice message
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'
    NFL
    Sam Darnold shakes off woes to lead Jets past Lions in crushing fashion
    Sam Darnold shakes off woes to lead Jets past Lions in crushing fashion
    The Giants’ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    Hobbled Packers quarterback Rodgers inspires one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie