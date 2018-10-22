This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
There was some Tony Kelly magic in Ballyea's win over Cratloe

The Clare midfielder led his club to the senior county title yesterday.

By Ben Blake Monday 22 Oct 2018, 11:04 AM
Tony Kelly celebrates after the game with Brandon O'Carroll and Sean Meaney Kelly (centre) celebrating yesterday's victory.

BALLYEA WERE CROWNED Clare senior hurling champions yesterday after a superb second-half performance at Cusack Park

Niall Deasy hit 13 points on the day, while Tony Kelly captained the side to their second county championship in three years. 

And Clare star Kelly produced a moment of brilliance on 21 minutes — picking up possession in his own half, flicking the sliotar over an opponent’s head and driving forward before taking his score. 

