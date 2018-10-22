There was some Tony Kelly magic in Ballyea's win over Cratloe

Kelly (centre) celebrating yesterday's victory. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

BALLYEA WERE CROWNED Clare senior hurling champions yesterday after a superb second-half performance at Cusack Park.

Niall Deasy hit 13 points on the day, while Tony Kelly captained the side to their second county championship in three years.

And Clare star Kelly produced a moment of brilliance on 21 minutes — picking up possession in his own half, flicking the sliotar over an opponent’s head and driving forward before taking his score.

Ballyea's Tony Kelly fires over a point after displaying some superb skill 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Kf1KVYu0Us — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 21, 2018

