LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League

24 mins ago

With four wins from four, and their best start to a league campaign since 1990, the international break couldn’t have come at a worse time for Liverpool.

The Premier League resumes this afternoon with a true test of their credentials as title contenders, as Jurgen Klopp takes his side to face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley — a fixture which they lost 4-1 last October.

For Spurs, after their shock defeat against Watford a fortnight ago, they will know that they cannot afford to drop more points at such an early stage in the new season.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm.