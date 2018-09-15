LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League

Can Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool continue their 100% start with a win at Wembley? Join us for live minute-by-minute coverage.
Liveblog
Long ball over the top as Spurs look to release Kane, but van Dijk quickly covers across and nods it away from the danger area.
Trippier whips in a free-kick from the right and Alderweireld has first-mover advantage, getting in behind the Liverpool line, but can’t direct his diving header on target. He was offside, too, so it wouldn’t have counted anyway.
Liverpool have definitely started the better here in these opening few minutes. After starting with that back three of Vertonghen-Dier-Alderweireld, Pochettino has now pushed Dier into midfield and gone with a more traditional four at the back.
Penalty shout from the home fans as Eriksen gets in behind Gomez chasing a long ball and then goes to ground. There was contact, but it was incidental at best. Play on — much to the annoyance of the home fans.
Alexander-Arnold stands over a free about 25 yards out. He curls it up and over the wall, but it’s straight down the throat of Vorm, who saves without too much trouble.
We’ve had a couple of looks at the replay of that disallowed goal and it looks like Mané didn’t touch the ball. He made a clear and obvious attempt to play it though, and that’s certainly sufficient to consider him active in the move. Good call by the officials.
GOOO… NO! Liverpool have the ball in the net after just 45 seconds but it’s offside! Milner crossed it in from the right, Firmino got a touch but when Mané poked it home past Vorm, he was a yard off.
KICK OFF: We’re underway at Wembley.
We’ll keep a close eye on how Spurs line out, but it looks like it could be a back three with Eric Dier joining Alderweireld and Vertonghen.
Look who’s at Wembley? NBA superstar Steph Curry is in the house.
🏀 @NBA superstar @StephenCurry30 is in the house today! #COYS pic.twitter.com/r3EHkqSf3F— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 15, 2018
TEAM NEWS: Just the one change for Liverpool as Klopp reverts to the same XI that started the first three games of the campaign. That means Keita is back in midfield in place of Henderson.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mané.
TEAM NEWS: Three changes to the Spurs side from that defeat against Watford –Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Harry Winks all start. Both Hugh Lloris and Dele Alli are injured, remember.
Tottenham: Vorm, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen, Lucas, Kane.
With four wins from four, and their best start to a league campaign since 1990, the international break couldn’t have come at a worse time for Liverpool.
The Premier League resumes this afternoon with a true test of their credentials as title contenders, as Jurgen Klopp takes his side to face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley — a fixture which they lost 4-1 last October.
For Spurs, after their shock defeat against Watford a fortnight ago, they will know that they cannot afford to drop more points at such an early stage in the new season.
Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (5)