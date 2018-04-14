  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man City on the brink of Premier League glory after beating Tottenham

Pep Guardiola’s men will be confirmed as champions if Man United slip up against West Brom tomorrow.

By AFP Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 10:03 PM
44 minutes ago 7,318 Views 17 Comments
http://the42.ie/3958590
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Image: Dominic Lipinski
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game.
Image: Dominic Lipinski

Updated at 22.04

MANCHESTER CITY ARE on the brink of winning the Premier League title after ending their troubled spell with a stylish 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side extended their lead over second-placed Manchester United to 16 points thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling at Wembley.

Christian Eriksen had reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the first half, but City will be crowned champions if United lose to bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

If United draw the race would also effectively be over as City would be 15 points clear with a maximum of 15 available to Jose Mourinho’s team, who have a vastly inferior goal difference.

A United victory would keep City’s champagne on ice for a few more days at least.

Fourth-placed Tottenham were powerless to halt City’s revival and a first defeat in 14 league matches shouldn’t ruin their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

After sweeping through most of the season in regal fashion, City had crashed down to earth with a bump over the last 10 days.

Their limp Champions League quarter-final exit against Liverpool came either side of their failure to clinch the title last weekend, when United came from two goals down to beat them.

City’s hellish week had Guardiola warning his players that “anything can happen” as he recalled other great sporting collapses from seemingly invincible positions.

But it quickly became clear that run of three successive defeats wasn’t weighing on City.

Leroy Sane met Sterling’s cross with a searing volley that cannoned off a post with Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris rooted to the spot.

Unusually sluggish, Tottenham weren’t testing City and, with a swagger back in their stride, Guardiola’s men took the lead in the 22nd minute.

Most of their goals this season have come with a flourish, but for once City took a more direct approach.

- City back on track -

Vincent Kompany’s long pass caught Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez flat-footed and Jesus made him pay as he raced clear to fire past Lloris.

City’s problems were suddenly a thing of the past and they went further ahead three minutes later.

When Sterling weaved his way towards the Tottenham area, Lloris raced off his line to make a crude lunge that sent the City winger flying.

While it was a clear foul, the contact appeared to be made just outside the area, yet, to Tottenham’s fury, Jonathan Moss awarded a penalty that Gundogan slotted home with ease.

In the week Premier League clubs voted not to introduce the Video Assistant Referee system next season, this was a moment when the controversial replay technology would have been useful.

Tottenham defender Ben Davies somehow escaped a red card for a horrible studs-up foul on Kompany, but the leaders still had a soft centre to their defence.

Harry Kane was lampooned in some quarters for making what was perceived as a slightly greedy, if successful, appeal to have Tottenham’s second goal at Stoke last weekend credited to him instead of Eriksen.

Kane at least returned the favour as Eriksen scored in the 42nd minute.

Running onto Kane’s defence-splitting pass, Eriksen’s shot hit City’s Aymeric Laporte and deflected back onto the Tottenham midfielder on its way past Ederson.

City regained control after half-time and should have been out of sight as Jesus scuffed badly wide and Sterling fared no better with a woeful close-range miss.

But they moved within touching distance of the title in the 72nd minute.

Lloris palmed Jesus’s shot to Sterling and the winger drilled into the roof of the net to leave City fans singing “we’re going to win the league”.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

McCabe scores amazing 60-yard lob as Sligo claim crucial win>

Irish-eligible star scores twice to boost Preston’s Premier League promotion hopes>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'Of course it can happen' - Guardiola warns that United can still snatch the title
'We can' - Liverpool star Salah backs his side to go the whole way in Europe
LIVERPOOL
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
As it happened: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
LEINSTER
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
PREMIER LEAGUE
Hodgson concedes to Zaha regret over England snub
Hodgson concedes to Zaha regret over England snub
'Salah is going to claim all three goals' – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race
Man City on the brink of Premier League glory after beating Tottenham

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie