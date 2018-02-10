Tottenham host Arsenal in Saturday’s early kick-off in a much-anticipated London derby at Wembley.
So, today’s teams are:
Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Kane, Son.
Subs: Rose, Lamela, Wanyama, Vorm, Sissoko, Aurier, Lucas Moura.
Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Ozil, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang.
Subs: Lacazette, Ospina, Iwobi, Chambers, Welbeck, Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac.
Let’s get started with some team news…
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
Kick off is at 12.30pm.
