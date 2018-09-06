Tottenham to play home EFL Cup tie in League Two stadium 50 miles away

TOTTENHAM HAVE ANNOUNCED their EFL Cup tie with Watford will be hosted at Stadium MK due to the unavailability of Wembley and their new stadium, despite pressure from fans.

It was revealed straight after the draw on 30 August that Spurs had applied for special dispensation to hold the match at a neutral ground.

Spurs have hit delays with the major rebuilding project for their new stadium at White Hart Lane, and Wembley — their temporary home — is unavailable on the week commencing 24 September.

It was acknowledged by Spurs that Milton Keynes, approximately 50 miles north-west of White Hart Lane, was not an “ideal destination” for supporters in a statement.

Stadium MK has also proved to be a divisive choice due to the controversial history of the club that plays there – League Two side MK Dons.

Wimbledon, FA Cup winners in 1988, were moved to Milton Keynes from south London in September 2003, in what was an unprecedented move in English football history.

Fans protested against the switch and formed a new club, AFC Wimbledon, who have risen through the non-league pyramid and now play in League One.

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust (THST) urged the club to consider that and threatened to boycott the match were it to be played in Milton Keynes.

But the club went ahead with their application and the English Football League ratified it on Thursday.

The match will take place at Stadium MK on Wednesday 26 September.

