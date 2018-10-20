In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four

ERIK LAMELA CONTINUED his fine run of form as he scored the winning goal in Tottenham’s 1-0 London derby triumph away to West Ham on Saturday.

The Argentina international was often a nuisance to the Hammers defence and he got himself a deserved goal just before the break, adding to the six goals and three assists he accumulated in his previous eight games across all competitions.

Spurs just about edged an unremarkable first half, with Lamela breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with a neat header.

West Ham offered a little more going forward after the break and did threaten through Marko Arnautovic, but at no point did Spurs appear to be struggling with the pressure and they held on to move up to third at least for a few hours.

After an uneventful start, Harry Kane was the first to threaten either goal just before the half-hour mark, before West Ham lost Andriy Yarmolenko to an innocuous-looking heel injury.

Things soon got worse for the hosts as Lamela found the net with a glancing header from Moussa Sissoko’s left-footed cross.

Spurs almost got a second a few moments later, but Lukasz Fabianski pushed Lamela’s shot away and then Davinson Sanchez hit the rebound straight at the goalkeeper.

Hugo Lloris had to be alert early in the second period, as he clawed a Arnautovic header away from his top-left corner.

The Frenchman denied Arnautovic again in the 60th minute, tipping his low 20-yard drive wide of the mark, shortly before the forward was involved in a brief altercation with Sanchez.

Javier Hernandez – returning after more than a month out with an illness – had a late goal disallowed for offside before Lloris made another save from Arnautovic to secure the points.

********

Cardiff City claimed their first Premier League win of the season as they saw off Fulham 4-2 to pile the pressure on Slavisa Jokanovic.

In an entertaining encounter at Cardiff City Stadium, Callum Paterson’s scuffed finish in the 65th minute to make it 3-2 was key before Kadeem Harris added gloss late on. Neil Warnock’s side had to overturn an early deficit – Fulham taking the lead through Andre Schurrle’s 11th-minute stunner, but the Cottagers’ defensive deficiencies enabled Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid to score in quick succession.

Ryan Sessegnon’s first Premier League goal drew Fulham level in the 34th minute, but Paterson deservedly restored Cardiff’s advantage, with Neil Etheridge’s fine save setting the stage for Harris to wrap up the points.

********

Roberto Pereyra hit the net today.

Two goals in 58 first-half seconds from Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra saw Watford triumph 2-0 at Wolves, ending the hosts’ impressive run of form.

Wolves had won four of their last five Premier League games, while Watford had only picked up one point in four, but a surprise result on Saturday saw Watford leapfrog Nuno Espirito Santo’s side into seventh place.

The previous eight of Wolves’ Premier League goals had been scored in the second half, yet they were unable to force a late fightback this time around in a lacklustre display.

********

Newcastle United suffered their fifth home defeat of the season in the Premier League as Brighton and Hove Albion claimed a 1-0 victory.

Beram Kayal deflected Jose Izquierdo’s shot into the net just before the half-hour mark to give Chris Hughton all three points against his old club away from home for the first time.

The result sends Newcastle to the foot of the table, three points from safety and still without a win in the top flight this season.

********

Danny Ings and Nathan Ake battle for the ball.

Bournemouth failed to make it three Premier League wins in a row as they were held to a dour 0-0 draw by Southampton at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side had beaten Crystal Palace and Watford before the international break to maintain their fine start to the season, but they were unable to find a way past the struggling Saints – who have still won just once this campaign.

Mark Hughes’ side had the better of a limp first half, but rarely tested Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, as Callum Wilson and Josh King cut isolated figures up front for the hosts.

King squandered a fine opportunity to seal maximum points for his side, clipping wide from close range, as the hosts’ superb start to the season suffered a minor setback.

